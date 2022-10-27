Ant and Dec will host this year’s show from Australia

The new series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner.

The popular ITV reality series will return to its traditional home of Australia for the first time in three years with Ant and Dec both returning to host this year’s show.

But when does the new series start and which celebrities are heading Down Under in 2022?

Geordie duo Ant and Dec have regularly presented I’m A Celeb since 2002 (Getty Images)

When does I’m a Celeb 2022 start?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return for its 22nd series on Sunday 6 November. The series has been brought forward this year to allow room in the schedules for ITV’s World Cup coverage later in the year.

The series has traditionally started in the second or third week of November and it is the earliest the show has started since 2004.

What is the location for I’m A Celeb 2022?

I’m a Celeb 2022 will return Down Under for its latest series. ITV’s flagship show will be broadcast from Murwillumbah, New South Wales in Australia.

The show will return to Australia for the first time since 2019, following the easing of travel restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 20th and 21st series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales.

Who will host I’m A Celeb 2022?

The reality competition will be hosted by the familiar duo of Ant and Dec. The Geordie pair have presented every series of the show since it started in 2002, with the exception of 2018 when Dec was instead joined by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

How to watch I’m A Celeb 2022?

Last year the series aired every night at 9pm on ITV 1 it seems likely that the show will follow a similar pattern again in 2022. The series will also be available for you to stream shortly after the end of each episode on the ITV Hub.

Who is in the lineup for I’m A Celeb 2022?

Olivia Attwood is set to become the first ever Love Island contestant in the shows history (Getty Images)

This years I’m A Celeb is likely to feature a bumper-line up of famous faces. The series has traditionally started with around 10 camp mates with a further two arrivals joining the camp during the first week.

The full line up is yet to be confirmed by the shows organisers however, there are three names so far who have been confirmed for the series, these are:

Sue Cleaver - Coronation Street actress

Chris Moyles - Radio DJ

Olivia Attwood - Former Love Island contestant

A number of other well known names have been linked with an appearance on this year’s show including comedian Seann Walsh, former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall and singer Boy George.

The show’s organisers are expected to announce more names in the coming weeks.

Who won the last series of I’m A Celeb?