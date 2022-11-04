At this rate, there’ll be no surprises left in the Australian jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is almost upon us, and if you’re one of the reality show’s fans who look forward to each series’ surprise new entrants, who often enter the jungle mid-way through a run, this year might be a little anticlimactic.

Soon after the reveal of the ‘surprise’ 11th and 12th entrants, attention turned to a possible lucky 13th, and fans think they have it figured out. Look away now if you want any of this year’s series to shock you...

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Harry Judd heading to the jungle?

Fans think McFly member Harry Judd could be jetting down under to spend some time in the bush with fellow celebrities.

It’s all thanks to a ‘cryptic’ Instagram post the drummer made, in which he said he was “going away for a month” and “having a digital detox.”

It could be that the musician simply wants to spend time with his growing family; “going away” and “digital detox” could be interchangeable here, and Judd may just be taking some much needed time away from social media.

Harry Judd in 2015 (Photo: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

But excitable ITV viewers think the 36-year old - who has two children aged six and four - may have been hinting at a jungle camp stay. Judd’s wife Izzy also fueled the flames of rumour by posting a photo of the family with the caption: “Harry is away for work for the next 4 weeks.

“I can’t say too much but he will be offline,” she added. “Going to be such a challenge to be apart, separation anxiety is a tough one to navigate at the best of times!“

Each series usually runs for around three weeks, but contestants enter isolation before they are entered into the show, including a surrender of contact with the outside world.

“Ahhhh!!! How exciting… smash it Harry!!!!” said one overly keen fan on social media. “Surely this has to be jungle related! Good luck on the solo parenting [Izzy], we all know that can feel like a bushtucker trial in itself x.”

Another said: “Ohh if this is I’m a Celeb he has my vote already.” A third person added: “Omg...please be in the jungle. It may make me want to watch it.”

When can I watch I’m A Celeb 2022?

The upcoming series premieres on Sunday 6 November on ITV at 9pm.

A new batch of renowned faces will be tasked with completing challenges and trials in order to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted off by viewers.

According to OddsChecker, which compares odds from 24 leading UK bookmakers, former rugby union player Mike Tindall is the current favourite to win I’m a Celeb 2022 .

The likelihood of a contestant to win the show is influenced by how famous they are and whether they are likeable or Matt Hancock .