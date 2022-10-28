Ant and Dec have teased the line up as the ITV show returns to Australia

The popular ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is set to return at the start of November, with a new lineup of contestants. Iconic duo Ant and Dec return to host the 2022 show.

Over the years, I’m A Celeb has featured some of the most well known personalities in British Television with the likes of Chris Eubank, Gino D’Acampo and Harry Redknapp all featuring on the show in years gone by.

But which celebrities can we expect to see in this year’s series as the show returns Down Under in 2022?

Olivia Attwood is rumoured to appear this year (Getty Images)

When does I’m a Celeb 2022 start?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Will return to our screens for its 22nd series on Sunday 6 November. The series will start a week earlier than usual to accommodate for the World Cup coverage later this year.

What is the location for I’m a Celeb 2022?

For the first time in three years I’m a Celeb will return to its traditional home of Australia and will be broadcast live from Murwillumbah, New South Wales, in Australia.

The 20th and 21st series of the show had been set in Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch I’m a Celeb 2022

As usual the series is expected to air every night at 9pm on ITV. If you miss any of the action you can also stream the series shortly after the end of each episode through the ITV Hub.

Has the line up been confirmed for I’m A Celeb 2022?

The organisers of the show are currently keeping the line-up for this year’s series under wraps. However, it appears like the presenting duo Ant and Dec already know who is heading into the jungle.

The Geordie pair teased fans on their Twitter page by filming a cast reveal video where they react to the names of contestants heading into the jungle. The pair tease several of the contestants by saying things like “she is fun and feisty” and “she would hate every minute of it.”

It seems only a matter of time before the full line up is officially revealed to the fans.

What is the rumoured line up for I’m A Celeb 2022?

Chris Moyles - Radio X DJ

According to a number of sources Chris Moyles is heading into the jungle for this year’s series.

Moyles is an English radio legend and a well known television presenter, he is best known for being the presenter of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

The 48-year old has frequently appeared on several television shows including Hotel Babylon, Top Gear, The One Show, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and The Paul O’Grady Show.

Olivia Attwood - Former Love Island contestant

Olivia Attwood is heavily rumoured to become the first ever Love Island contestant to appear on I’m A Celeb.

The 31-year-old rose to fame when she appeared on the third series of popular reality TV series Love Island back in 2017. During the show she was coupled up with ITV Racing pundit Chris Hughes and reached the final of the show.

Since leaving Love Island, Attwood has split up with Hughes and is currently in a relationship with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack. Attwood has appeared in a number of series since leaving Love Island such as The Only Way Is Essex and Olivia Meets Her Match.

Sue Cleaver - Coronation Street actress

Corrie star Sue Cleaver appeared to be the third person to be confirmed for this years I’m A Celeb.

The 59-year old actress from Hertfordshire is best known for her long term role as Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. Cleaver began her role on the show in 2000 and has been a regular member of the cast since then.

Aside from her acting Cleaver has also trained to be a psychotherapist as co-stars believe she was good at listening and advising people when they had a problem.

Mike Tindall - Former Rugby Union player

Mike Tindall could be set to make history by becoming the first ever royal to appear on the ITV Show in its 20 year history.

Tindall is married to Zara Tindall - the eldest daughter of Prince Anne, Princess Royal and the granddaughter of the late Queen.

The 44-year old also had an incredibly successful career in Rugby Union and enjoyed successful spells with Bath and Gloucester. He represented England on 75 occasions over the course of his career and was a member of the team which won the 2003 World Cup.

Boy George - singer

Boy George is rumoured to be one of the most highly paid cast members in the show’s history.

The 61-year-old was a major part of the new romantic movement of music which emerged in the late 1970s and spanned to early 1980s. George was best known for being a part of the popular band Culture Club who produced hits such as Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.

George later enjoyed a successful career and released hits such as Everything I Own and The Crying Game.

Charlene White - TV Presenter

Charlene White is rumoured to be one of the contestants on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

The 42-year-old is best known for presenting ITV News programmes but has also been a regular anchor on Loose Women since 2021, following Andrea McLean’s departure from the show.

Babatunde Aleshe - Comedian and actor

Babatunde Aleshe is regarded as one of the fastest rising stars in British comedy and will be hoping to bring plenty of laughs to the campfire in the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

Aleshe also has experience as an actor and has appeared in shows such as Law and Order: UK, Doctor Who and Eastenders. He also has made appearances on TV shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox and Soccer AM.

Scarlette Douglas - TV Presenter

Scarlette Douglas has been heavily linked with an appearance on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

The 35-year-old is best known for being one of the presenters on popular channel 4 programme A Place in the Sun where she helps people to find the perfect property. Douglas has also appeared on The One Show, Points of View and Jeremy Vine.

Seann Walsh - Comedian and Actor

Seann Walsh looks set to make a return to reality TV for the first time in four years. His last stint hit the headlines in 2018, when he was caught sharing a kiss with partner Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing.