I’m A Celebrity has returned to Australia for the first time since 2019

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has made its long awaited return to our screens and for the next few weeks you can follow the lives of 10 campmates as they battle to overcome a series of challenges.

ITV’s flagship programme has returned to its traditional home of Australia for the first time in three years with a series of contestants battling it out to become the king and queen of the jungle.

Here is everything you need to know to keep up to date with all the action from this year’s show.

When did I’m A Celeb 2022 start?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 kicked off on Sunday 6 November at 9pm with an extended 105 minute episode. This year’s show has started a week earlier than usual to avoid any clashes with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Sunday 20 November.

Ant and Dec will return to host I’m A Celeb (Getty Images)

The show will air on ITV1 each night and you will also be able to keep up with all the action by streaming every episode on the ITV Hub.

How many episodes of I’m A Celeb are there?

In recent years, I’m A Celeb has usually aired for a total of four weeks and has shown a total of 19 to 22 episodes a series.

Last year in 2021, the show ran for a total of 19 episodes. If it is to follow a similar pattern this time around we can expect the winner to be crowned around Sunday 26 November.

What time is I’m A Celeb on this week?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues this week and will be televised at 9pm on ITV1. Here is the running time for the next five episodes of the show (UK time):

Monday 7 November: 9pm - 10:30pm

Tuesday 8 November: 9:15pm - 10.30pm

Wednesday 9 November: 9pm - 10.20pm

Thursday 10 November: 9pm - 10:20pm

Friday 11 November: 9pm - 10:15pm

Is I’m A Celeb on Saturday nights?

I’m A Celeb 2022 will continue to air on Saturday nights and the show will take place at 9pm on ITV1.

Who is in I’m A Celeb 2022?

Former Culture Club singer Boy George and radio legend Chris Moyles were amongst the big names to head into the jungle.

The main line up - consisting of 10 campmates have all arrived in the jungle and are beginning to settle in to their new lifestyle. However, in typical I’m A Celeb fashion there will be a further two late arrivals in the form of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

Matt Hancock will appear on I’m A Celeb 2022 (Getty Images)

Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the show after one day on medical grounds.

Here is a full lineup for I’m A Celeb 2022: