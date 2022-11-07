I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 kicked off last night, with Boy George set to take on the series’ first Bushtucker Trial ahead of Matt Hancock’s arrival

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 kicked off on Sunday (7 November), with the first 10 contestants having to undertake a series of gruelling challenges.

Early favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle Mike Tindall found himself under an upturned boat in a muddy river, while Love Island star Olivia Attwood did a skydive from a helicopter.

While we don’t yet know when the suspended Conservative MP will arrive into camp, we do know who his other campmates will be. One of them is former BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles.

But who exactly is he - and how has he lost so much weight? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Chris Moyles?

Chris Moyles, 48, is a DJ who hosts the breakfast show on alternative music station Radio X.

Born in Leeds on 22 February 1974, the star was previously one of the most successful BBC Radio 1 breakfast hosts. His presenting style, which was inspired by the ‘Zoo’ format pioneered by Steve Wright, proved hilarious for some but abrasive for others.

During his time on the show, he published two autobiographical books and launched a music career, which saw him parody the likes of Eminem, Lily Allen and McFly. The two albums of parody songs he released both charted in the UK top 20.

He has had his Radio X slot (6.30am to 10am on weekdays) since 2015. So far on I’m a Celebrity, we have seen Moyles treated to

Moyles is not married, but is in a long-term relationship with celebrity manager Tiffany Austin.

How long did Chris Moyles do the Radio 1 breakfast show?

Chris Moyles is the longest-serving BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host to date, having hosted the primetime slot for almost nine years between January 2004 and September 2012. Previously, he had hosted the early breakfast show and drivetime slots.

His time at the station was marked by growing listener figures, which peaked at 7.72 million in 2008 and remained above seven million for much of the rest of his tenure as breakfast host. However, he was replaced by Nick Grimshaw in 2012 in a bid to lower the age-profile of Radio 1’s audience.

Chris Moyles left BBC Radio 1 in 2012 (image: PA)

Despite the success Moyles enjoyed at Radio 1, there were also several controversies. In 2002, the DJ was criticised by broadcast watchdogs for making a ’joke’ about taking singer Charlotte Church’s virginity after her 16th birthday.

The self-styled “Saviour of Radio 1” also embarked on a 25-minute long rant about his BBC pay whilst on air in 2010, despite having a salary in the region of £500,000 at the time.

Chris Moyles weight loss explained

After leaving the BBC, Chris Moyles embarked on a weight loss program that saw him shed five stone (32kg) by 2018. He has since lost a further stone (6kg) so that he now weighs roughly 12 stone (76kg).

Chris Moyles has lost a lot of weight over the last decade (image: Getty Images)

He has credited regular exercise, a personal trainer and a healthy diet for his transformation. In interviews, Moyles has said he trains five times a week, does intermittent fasting (i.e. has days where he eats a low amount of calories) and generally eats around 2,000 calories per day.