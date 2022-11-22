The two are friends outside of the show, but Moyles’ jokes on McPartlin’s alcohol issues are ‘causing headaches’

Producers of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have been forced to discreetly remove Chris Moyles’ quips on Ant McPartlin’s alcohol addiction and 2018 car crash.

After pleading guilty to drink-driving in 2018, McPartlin was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Outside of the jungle, Moyles is believed to be pals with the I’m A Celeb host, but his humour has been “a little too close to the mark” within the camp, and the radio DJ has been making some "p***take remarks” that have "become a problem" for ITV’s final cuts of the show that are shown on the nation’s televisions every night.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Here is everything you need to know.

What has Moyles said?

A source reportedly told The Sun : “Everyone knows Chris’ humour can be a bit close to the mark and it’s been no different in camp. But there have been some p***take remarks to Ant that have become a problem.

Advertisement

“Like when Ant and Dec pulled up in the speedboat in the first episode, Chris joked he was surprised they let Ant in anything so fast because he’s known to crash stuff. And there was a big bottle on one of the sets and Chris joked, ‘That’s the size of Ant’s vodka bottles at home’.”

What did McPartlin do?

McPartlin was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving in 2018. He was twice the legal limit at the time of his arrest, following a three-car crash.

McPartlin expressed "shame and horror" after the record fine - believed to be the largest ever imposed by a British court for drink driving, surpassing the £54,000 fine imposed in 2016 on footballer Yaya Toure for the same offence.

The Sun later revealed the severe difficulties that led to McPartlin’s substance misuse, including chronic pain caused by a knee injury, anxiety over he and his wife’s inability to conceive, and depression. McPartlin became sober and acquired an Alcoholics Anonymous tattoo on his left wrist in the aftermath of the incident.

Advertisement

Radio X presenter Moyles is a long-time friend of the Geordie duo, and when he signed up, revealed that they had been “desperate” for years to get him into the jungle.