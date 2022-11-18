Fans think they’ve worked out why the star appears to be exempt from certain water-based trials

Each year, the celebrity contestants who have signed themselves up to I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are expected to partake in gruelling Bushtucker Trials.

Sure, they’re at the mercy of an often malevolent British public, and while some participants will have to face more trials than others, by and large, each star is called upon to face their fears at least once.

Which is why viewers of 2022’s series have found frustration in comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, who is seemingly exempt from certain trials.

Fans were eager to see Aléshé take on another trial after he botched a challenge earlier in the week, but hosts Ant and Dec announced that he would not be participating in the ‘Boiling Point’ task, leaving many disappointed.

Now, many fans believe they know why he couldn’t participate, and have implied that the comedian is unable to swim or cannot go in the water.

So can the comedian not swim? Or is there another reason at play for his exemption from certain I’m A Celeb trials? Here is everything you need to know.

Can Babatúndé Aléshé swim?

Several people have also pointed out that Aléshé was also passed over for the underwater ‘Tentacles of Terror’ task, which was eventually completed by Matt Hancock.

On social media, one fan inquired: "Anyone know why Babatunde is exempt?“ Responding, another Twitter user said: "Most likely is not a confident swimmer. Was exempt from the other swimming trial." A third fan shared: "Why are they exempt? I’m assuming Baba can’t swim as it’s in water.”

Aléshé himself has not confirmed why he is unable to take part in certain trials, despite frequently expressing his other fears. Because he couldn’t face the height in this year’s first ‘Walk The Plank’ challenge, he became the first - and so far, only - person this year to say "I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"

Who else is exempt from trials?

It’s not the first time this year certain celebrity contestants have been exempt from Bushtucker Trials.

When it was revealed that former health secretary Matt Hancock would be taking part in his first eating trial alongside Boy George last week, fans of the ITV reality show were outraged as Ant and Dec stated Sue Cleaver was exempt, soon after Sue and two other campmates were ruled out of another challenge.

The reason for Cleaver’s exemption from these trials has not been made public, but fans were not impressed. ”Don’t go in [to the jungle] if you’re gonna be exempt from trials, it’s very unfair,” wrote one user on social media.