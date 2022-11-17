Moyles’ partner said on Instagram she was ‘excited’ to see her ‘two boys in a trial’

Ahead of his entering the I’m A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here! jungle, Chris Moyles quipped that he had "no choice" but to compete on the show because his partner Tiffany Austin wanted to renovate their bathroom.

As always, the popular ITV show has thrown a group of seemingly disparate celebrities together to see how they cope when the glitz and glamour normally present in their lives is stripped away.

The 12 entrants started off as strangers, but have slowly formed friendships and bonds through the time in the jungle.

But there have been rumblings that a couple of this year’s contestants - including Moyles - may have known each other beforehand, so much so that their friendly relationship may be helping them to cope with being removed from the luxuries of day-to-day life.

But is that the case? Did Chris Moyles previously know Culture Club singer Boy George, and how would the pair have met in the past? It’s all to do with Austin...

Here is everything you need to know about her.

Advertisement

Who is Tiffany Austin?

Chris Moyles and Tiffany Austin at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Barclaycard Exclusive)

Tiffany Austin and Moyles first met in Los Angeles during the radio presenter’s career break between his Radio 1 and Radio X programmes.

They started dating in 2015 but kept their relationship quiet for almost two years, and first appeared together in public at Jamie Oliver’s now-closed Barbecoa restaurant in London’s Piccadilly.

When their relationship first made headlines, a source told The Sun : “They have been going out for at least a year and a half but have done well to keep it on the down low.”

Austin, who is originally from Beverly Hills, works as an artist and talent manager. She formerly served as an executive assistant to Steve Varsano, the founder of The Jet Business. She has since left LA to make the big move to the UK - she and Moyles currently live in London together.

Advertisement

Moyles has mentioned his partner on the show, telling the story of how he met Austin shortly after leaving Radio 1 in 2012.

“I decided to take a year off at that point,” he said. “And that was fun. I went and rented a house in LA for a month, texted all my mates that lived there and people I’d got to know going, ‘I’m back in town for four weeks, let’s get a coffee, let’s get dinner, let’s go to the pub.’ And I had a little life. And that’s where I met Tiff. She was living there.”

Austin has said she misses Moyles “making me laugh every day” while he is in the jungle. We unfortunately couldn’t find any official confirmation on her age or net worth.

How is she connected to Boy George?

As mentioned, Austin is an artist and talent manager. According to her LinkedIn page, Moyles’ partner has worked as a "day-to-day manager" for his I’m A Celeb co-star Boy George since 2018.

Advertisement

As she has been working closely with Boy George since 2018, it’s not unreasonable to assume that Austin and the ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer’s relationship extends into a friendship outside of work.

As such, it’s very possible that Moyles and George would have had multiple chances to get to know each other through private social occasions in the past.

Austin told the Irish Mirror she “would like both of them to win. I love them both, and I am just so excited. It is lovely they have each other in there, for me anyway.”

When asked if both George and Moyles were being themselves in the jungle, she replied: “Very much so. Chris is the quieter Chris off air, and George is the chanting George, very spiritual, someone who likes to take himself off and have his own time.”

Austin previously took to her Instagram following the news that Moyles and George would take part in Tuesday (15 November) night’s Bushtucker Trial.