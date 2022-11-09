The West Suffolk MP has already felt the ire of the public and his parliamentary colleagues after announcing he was set to join the ITV reality show, but his campmates also had some choice words regarding his involvement

Matt Hancock’s highly-anticipated stint in ITV reaily gameshow ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ has began, after he joined the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh. He was thrown in at the deep-end, taking part in a bushtucker trial along with his new campmate.

The serving MP has been criticised for his choice to join the cast of the 2022 edition of the show, which has returned to Australia for the first time in three years. Members of the public and politicians from across the spectrum have called out his decision to take part in the show while parliament is still sitting.

Hancock has remained stuck to his decision though, following through with his appearance on the show. He is also reportedly earning a healthy wage of £400,000 for his involvement.

But while the public has known for a few days now that Hancock would be joining the cast, it has remained a secret to his campmates in Australia. In fact, some had a few choice words for the former Health Secretary’s appearance.

But what happened on Hancock’s first day in the jungle? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened during Matt Hancock’s first bushtucker trial?

Hancock make his first appearance on the show four days into its run as a late arrival. He was joined by comedian and former Strictly contestant Seann Walsh.

Walsh was the first to step foot into ‘mole headquarters’ where he was left visibily shell-shocked by the former Health Secretary’s appearance from the trees. The pair were then told that they were to be ‘moles’ within the camp, setting up challenges for later in the series.

Although, Hancock and Walsh had to first complete a famous bushtucker trial before joining the rest of the camp. They crawlled into a burrow-esque tunnel to search for stars, with the politician and comedian being covered in insects, gunge and reaching for stars in rat and scorpion-infested areas. They won a total of six stars for camp.

Matt Hancock may miss out on some bushtucker trials during his time in the jungle as he is reportedly suffering from trench foot. (Credit: ITV)

How did the celebrities react to Matt Hancock appearing in the jungle?

It’s safe to say that the original campmates were left shocked by the former Health Secretary’s appearance. When asked by TV host Scarlette Douglas why he decided to come into the jungle, he replied saying that he hoped to show that politicians were real people.

ITV News journalist Charlene White used her political and current affairs knowledge, making a bang-on guess that his decision to join the show had not “gone down well” in the UK. White later questioned Hancock away from the group about why he chose to join the show while parliament was still sitting, with the MP telling her that he wanted to do things “a bit differently”.

He added that he felt it was a good time to do it as the Tory party was back to a point of “stability” following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister. White was left disappointed by his answers, telling other campmates that his answers were typical of politician spin, adding that Sunak had only been in for a matter of weeks.

As he was given a tour of the camp by Chris Moyles, the campmates spoke to each other about the new addition. Comedian Babatunde Aleshe told Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner that he finds it difficult to put his personal views on the matter show aside, while Warner admitted that he didn’t know much of Hancock or his political career.

Former rugby player Mike Tindall admitted that he didn’t believe a word of his reasoning for coming into the jungle. Chris Moyles also questioned his commitment to his constituents, saying: “I can’t help but think... ‘you should be at work’.”