Beyond Hancock and Walsh, could we see more ‘surprise’ contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has put this year’s contestants straight to the test as they confronted terrifying heights and creepy critters.

The first episode of the 2022 edition of the long running reality programme aired on Sunday (6 November) night, and saw a new group of ten celebrities enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, as the previous two years have been shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales owing to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Among them were music star Boy George and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who were revealed as the public’s first choices to become “Jungle VIPs” - Very Isolated People.

But Attwood has dropped out of the show after only one day in the bush on medical grounds. According to ITV, the former Love Island participant, was told by the show's medical team that she could not return to camp.

So could a surprise new face replace her? Will there be any surprise entrants later in the series, and who could they be? Here is everything you need to know.

Who else will be entering the jungle this year?

Advertisement

Ahead of the latest series’ beginning, it was widely speculated that two more stars would be entering the jungle later in the series. Thanks to super-sleuthing tabloids, the identities of those two stars are widely thought to have been confirmed.

But despite it being widely reported that former health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh will also be heading to Australia, the show itself has stayed tight-lipped on the matter.

The line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022, from left Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

As part of the new series opening episode, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed there will be two extra arrivals to the camp and poked fun at Hancock.

Donnelly joked that they had managed to keep the identities a “complete secret”, adding: “You are going to be surprised, guys. We are going to be rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”, stressing the word “mat”.

The presenting duo’s humours interludes have often poked fun at the show’s meta and real-world current affairs , and with Hancock’s involvement as good as confirmed (the MP for West Suffolk has had the Tory whip suspended and has come under fire after opting to join the show at a time when Parliament is sitting), we’d say it’s only a matter of days until the phone lines are abuzz with Bushtucker Trial nominations.

Advertisement

Will there be any more entrants?

There has been continued speculation that there may be more additions to the jungle line-up even after the 11th and 12th entries of Hancock and Walsh.

Last week, fans determined that McFly member Harry Judd may also be jetting down under to spend some time in the bush with fellow celebrities, all thanks to a ‘cryptic’ Instagram post the drummer made, in which he said he was “going away for a month” and “having a digital detox.”

Judd’s wife Izzy also fueled the flames of rumour by posting a photo of the family with the caption: “Harry is away for work for the next 4 weeks.

“I can’t say too much but he will be offline,” she added. “Going to be such a challenge to be apart, separation anxiety is a tough one to navigate at the best of times!“

Advertisement

Each series usually runs for around three weeks, but contestants enter isolation before they are entered into the show, including a surrender of contact with the outside world.

Aside from Judd’s rumoured participation, there doesn’t appear to be many strong rumours surrounding any other names at the time of writing. With this year’s line-up including a working politician and an actual member of the Royal Family, it’s likely ITV has expended much of an already large budget on securing this year’s contestants.

But, the show does like to drop some major surprised from time to time, and though Hancock’s appearance likely was the big surprised for 2022 (before we all worked it out), producers could still have a few more tricks up their sleeves yet.