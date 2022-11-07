The Culture Club singer has described his time in prison as ‘life changing’

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 is back on our screens. This year’s lineup includes Boy George, the pop singer best known for his time fronting Culture Club enjoyed a successful career with hits such as “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”.

The series has returned to Australia, with other contestants including West Suffolk MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and rugby player and Royal-in-law Mike Tindall.

However, ITV have faced backlash over Boy George’s place in the lineup due to his past conviction and time in jail. The 61-year-old described the experience as “life changing”, but in an interview with the Daily Mirror, his victim, Norwegian model and male escort Audun Carlsen said “Had I been a woman and he did what he did, he would never have been given the platform”.

The singer is rumoured to be one of the highest paid stars ever on the show, with LondonWorld reporting he is being paid a whopping fee of £500,000. Only Kaitlyn Jenner received a similar fee when she starred in the UK series in 2019.

So, why did Boy George go to prison, what was he convicted of and how long did he serve in jail? Here’s everything you need to know.

Boy George stars in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity 2022 (Pic: ITV)

Who is Boy George?

Boy George is an English singer and songwriter best known for being the lead singer of the 1980s pop group Culture Club. The 61-year-old was born in Kent in 1961 and was raised in a working-class Irish family in Eltham alongside his four siblings.

Culture Club were known for their hit songs including: “Karma Chameleon”, “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Time (Clock of the Heart)”. After leaving the band Boy George went on to enjoy a solo career, releasing hit singles including “Everything I Own” and “To Be Reborn”.

Following on from his singing career he has made TV appearances on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia, he also launched his own clothing line called B Rude in 2005 and regularly attends fashion events around the world.

How old is Boy George?

The singer was born 14 June 1961, making him 61-years-old.

What is his real name?

Boy George’s real name is George Alan O’Dowd, he adopted the stage name when he began performing with the Culture Club in 1981.

Why did Boy George go to prison?

Boy George was convicted of assault and false imprisonment in 2009. The singer handcuffed Norwegian model and male escort Audun Carlsen to a wall and beat him with a metal chain. He told the jury he was only able to get free after breaking the fixture.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror Carlsen described what happened: “He said he wanted to get milk. I heard him talking, I thought it was a neighbour. Then he asked me to come to the bedroom and there he was with another man.

“They jumped on me, kicked, dragged me along the floor. He handcuffed me to the wall and told the man to go, saying he’d deal with me from now on. The guy was there for 20 minutes. I was hooked to the wall for about half an hour. I was s*** scared.”

He added: “Had I been a woman and he did what he did, he would never have been given the platform. It’s hurtful that big organisations like ITV give him that platform.”

Boy George denied the charge and claimed that Carlsen had hacked his laptop and stolen pictures. The singer admitted to handcuffing him to the wall while he tried to find his property.

It’s not the first time that he has been in trouble with the law, in 2006 he was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to making a false police report about a burglary at his New York apartment.

Boy George arriving at Saresbrook Crown Court to face sentencing in 2009 (Pic: Getty Images)

How much time did he serve?

Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail but was released with an ankle monitor after four months due to good behaviour. While on release he requested permission to be a guest on the final series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Reported by The Guardian, the request was refused by his judge, who said at the time: “An offender serving the non-custodial part of a sentence of imprisonment should not be allowed to take part in a high profile, controversial television production, promoting his status as a celebrity and with considerable financial gain.”

What has Boy George said about his time in prison?