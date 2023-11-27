Kylie Minogue tour: door times and when London Royal Albert Hall show starts?
'An Audience With... Kylie Minogue' will take place at Royal Albert Hall, London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kylie Minogue will take over the stage at Royal Albert Hall this weekend. The iconic global pop star is set to play a final UK show of 2023 after headlining festivals earlier in the year.
The concert is part of ITV and ITVX's "An Audience With..." series and will be broadcast at a later date. Fans who were not able to get tickets will have to wait until Sunday, 10 December to watch the performance.
For one night only in front of fans and a specially invited audience of VIP celebrity guests, she will perform a selection of her greatest hits plus songs from her highly anticipated new album 'Tension'. Kylie will also take questions from the celebrity audience of friends, personal heroes, actors, musicians, artists, sportsmen and women.
All customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over. This event is not recommended for children under 5
But what are the timings? Here's all you need to know:
When is An Audience With... Kylie Minogue?
The live performance will take place at Royal Albert Hall on Friday, 1 December. ITV and ITVX will broadcast the TV version of 'An Audience With... Kylie Minogue' a little over a week later on Sunday, 10 December.
The address for the venue is: Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP
When do the doors open?
The doors at Royal Albert Hall in London will open at 6.30pm for the auditorium, the venue has confirmed. The box office will open at 6.15pm and restaurants and bars will open at 5.15pm.
What time does the concert start?
The event is due to start at 7.15pm, Royal Albert Hall has confirmed. There will be an interval at 8.15pm and it will last approximately 25 minutes.
Kylie will resume at 8.40pm and it is expected to end at approximately 9.45pm.
Fans who are watching at home - via ITV or ITVX - are advised that the programme will start at 7.45pm on Sunday, 10 December.
