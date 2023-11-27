'An Audience With... Kylie Minogue' will take place at Royal Albert Hall, London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kylie Minogue will take over the stage at Royal Albert Hall this weekend. The iconic global pop star is set to play a final UK show of 2023 after headlining festivals earlier in the year.

The concert is part of ITV and ITVX's "An Audience With..." series and will be broadcast at a later date. Fans who were not able to get tickets will have to wait until Sunday, 10 December to watch the performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For one night only in front of fans and a specially invited audience of VIP celebrity guests, she will perform a selection of her greatest hits plus songs from her highly anticipated new album 'Tension'. Kylie will also take questions from the celebrity audience of friends, personal heroes, actors, musicians, artists, sportsmen and women.

All customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over. This event is not recommended for children under 5

But what are the timings? Here's all you need to know:

When is An Audience With... Kylie Minogue?

Kylie Minogue will perform at Royal Albert Hall in December. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The live performance will take place at Royal Albert Hall on Friday, 1 December. ITV and ITVX will broadcast the TV version of 'An Audience With... Kylie Minogue' a little over a week later on Sunday, 10 December.

The address for the venue is: Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

When do the doors open?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doors at Royal Albert Hall in London will open at 6.30pm for the auditorium, the venue has confirmed. The box office will open at 6.15pm and restaurants and bars will open at 5.15pm.

What time does the concert start?

The event is due to start at 7.15pm, Royal Albert Hall has confirmed. There will be an interval at 8.15pm and it will last approximately 25 minutes.

Kylie will resume at 8.40pm and it is expected to end at approximately 9.45pm.