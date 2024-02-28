Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s time to suck everything in because the corset trend is back. The Victorian-style corset was originally made to cinch in the waist for the perfect hourglass figure and worn as underwear.

The corset trend had a fashion revival back in 2020 following the success of the Netflix series Bridgerton. It’s making another comeback thanks to the many celebrities rocking the trend. This season it’s all about those feminine curves as the waist squeezing trend will be everywhere.

Kim Kardashian has always been a fan of corsets but recently we have seen Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy wearing corsets on the red carpet. Florence looked effortlessly stylish when she wore a silver corset over a black dress to attend the BAFTAs 2024. However Anya sparked concern of her tiny waist following the images she shared of the corset worn underneath her dress for the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Maya Jama are also among the stars that can’t seem to get enough of this trend. They all look amazing on the red carpet but can you actually wear the corset trend in day to day normal life? Ask any fashionista and the answer will always be yes but here is how you can wear the corset trend.

How to wear the corset trend?

First of the simple and most basic way to get on the corset trend is wear it how it was meant to be worn - underneath a dress. A corset will cinch you in at the waist helping create the perfect hourglass figure.

A basic white shirt underneath a corset will instantly elevate your outfit and make it bang on trend. Pair it with wide leg trousers, pointy boots and you're ready for the office. Wearing a corset style top under a blazer and trouser set is another way to wear the trend for work.

Popping to the supermarket this weekend? You can still wear a corset! Wear a pair of jeans or sweatpants and heels. The key to the corset trend is looking at it like an elevated top. Keep the rest of your outfit low-key and opt for basics and you will feel like a stylish and modern-day version of a Victorian princess.

Where can you buy corsets from?

New Look Corset and Bustier tops (New Look)

The high street is full of corset style and bustier tops right now but New Look in particular has a beautiful collection. You can shop corset style such as the basic Black Corset Crop Top £17.99 and the Black Spot Sweetheart Frill Corset Puff Sleeve Top £23.99. They have many more in a range of colours and designs perfect for the Spring and Summer seasons.