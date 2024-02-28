Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rochelle Humes has been presenting This Morning alongside Andi Peters all this week. The presenting duo began Wednesday's show by congratulating fellow This Morning host Sian Welby on the news she is expecting her first child.

Last week Josie Gibson gave us plenty of stylish outfits to drool over. Now Rochelle, 34, has upped the style stakes and has been giving us elevated looks from the high-street that are super affordable. We have searched the internet - so you don't have to - for all of the presenter’s outfits and where you can buy them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday Rochelle - who is married to JLS singer Marvin Humes - wore a cosy red knit cardigan from Zara £35.99 and teamed it with wide-leg grey trousers and black pointy-toed heels. Sadly not the best look from Rochelle and Amber.

However, they pulled it back with a stunning neutral outfit on Wednesday. Rochelle wore a basic long-sleeved white top from River Island, a cream wool midi skirt from Zara £89.99 and knee-high snake print boots from PrettyLittleThing that have been slashed in price to just £12.

Fashion stylist Amber Jackson is behind some of Rochelle’s best looks on the ITV daytime show and also looks after Lisa Snowden. Our favourite Rochelle Humes look over the past few weeks has to be the soft yellow suit from Aligne although it is rather on the expensive side. The blazer jacket is £165 and the matching wide leg trousers are £129.