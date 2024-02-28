Margot Robbie is a Chanel ambassador. She is the star of the luxury brand's Nuit Blanche lipstick collection campaign film. Photo by Getty.

Luxury fashion and beauty brand Chanel is opening a beauty pop-up in a major UK city to celebrate the launch of a new limited edition make-up range.

The store will open in March to coincide with the release of its new limited-edition matte lipstick range next. Opening on Saturday March 9, the pop-up will offer beauty lovers an immersive experience focused on the new Rogue Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche matte lipsticks, a collection that features eight exclusive shades - “one for every hour of the night”, according to the iconic brand.

Located within the historical No.8 Charlotte Square building in Edinburgh, Scotland, and designed by Robert Adam, the Chanel pop-up will be designed to feel like “an exciting nighttime excursion where night owls can discover a curated experience”.

Spanning two floors, visitors to the pop-up shop will be welcomed by Chanel’s beauty experts, who will guide guests through the experience to showcase the new collection, as well as a selection of the brand’s beauty and fragrance products.

The first stop in the pop-up will be the cinema, where visitors will be introduced to the Nuit Blanche campaign film, starring ‘Barbie’ actress and Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie, who is dressed in leather and wearing a bold matte lipstick. This area will also allow visitors to play with an interactive digital clock and discover their favourite lipstick shades.

The next section is backstage beauty, which will allow customers to try on the new lipsticks themselves and explore the products used to create the night-time make-up looks worn by Robbie in the campaign.

The pop-up will also have an exclusive Chanel School of Make-up masterclasses for customers to recreate the ultimate evening look using the new lipstick collection, which costs £60 for a 90 minute class.

Chanel said that Edinburgh was chosen as the location for the pop-up shop due to the fashion house’s strong connections with the city and Scotland, which began in 1924 when Gabrielle Chanel embarked upon a relationship with the Duke of Westminster.

The couple went on to spend much of their time in the Scottish Highlands. It was this relationship that Chanel states encouraged the designer’s love of Scottish materials and traditions, particularly the tweeds worn by the Duke as he hunted and fished.