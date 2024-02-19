The LookFantastic Beauty Egg 2024 offers more than £200 worth of must-have beauty, skincare and make-up products for £50. Photo by LookFantastic.

The LookFantastic Beauty Egg has returned for 2024 - and it's fair to say it's a must-have Easter gift for beauty lovers.

Easter is no longer just about chocolate treats. In similarity to advent calendars, the Easter egg can now house a number of wonderous items - and beauty, make-up and skincare items are top of the list for many who are seeking an alternative to the traditional food-based offering.

Back after seven sell-out years and with an even higher worth value than before, this Easter luxury is the perfect treat for those swapping chocolate for self-care.

The limited-edition box includes an exciting range of beauty icons with five full-size, two deluxe-size and a worth value of over £206 - but you can get it for just £50. Featuring iconic brands such as Sol De Janeiro, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and ELEMIS, the hunt is over for the ultimate Easter delight.

As an added bonus, the golden-dipped reusable egg can be used to store a variety of keepsakes, from makeup and skincare to special mementos. So, what's in the LookFantastic Beauty Egg 2024, and how can you get yours? Keep reading to find out.

What is in the LookFantastic Beauty Egg 2024?

The Beauty Egg contains this season's newest launch from Sol de Janeiro, the TikTok-trending Delicia DrenchTM Body Butter (worth £10) and fan-favourites such as the Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream (worth £54) and the Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment (worth £29), perfect for an Easter full of indulgence.

All seven products in the LookFantastic 2024 Beauty Egg are listed below:

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream - Full-size (Worth £54)

ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil - Full-size (Worth £50)

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment 100ml - Full-size (Worth £29)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray - Full-size (Worth £26)

ICONIC London Enrich and Elevate Mascara - Black - Full-size (Worth £22)

Caudalie Beauty Elixir - Deluxe size (Worth £15)

Sol de Janeiro Delícia DrenchTM Body Butter - Deluxe size (Worth £10)

How much does the LookFantastic Beauty Egg 2024 cost?

The LookFantasic Beauty Egg will retail at just £60, but subscribers to the brand's 'The Box' can get an even better price as they will receive £10 off and can get it for just £50. This makes it LookFantastic's biggest value Beauty Egg to date.

How can I buy the LookFantastic Beauty Egg 2024?

The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Egg waitlist will be available to pre-order from 23rd February. You can find details of how to pre-order below.