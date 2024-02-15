Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Megan Fox recently shocked fans with her ever-changing appearance after sharing a picture on social media. The actress, 37, shared the snap of herself and fiancé MGK (Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker) celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl with pals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In the snap shared on her Instagram Megan Fox looked totally unrecognisable with newly coloured pink hair, a fuller pout and chiselled cheekbones to die for. Megan Fox clapped back at trolls who suggested she had undergone cosmetic surgery that had “gone wrong”.

The Transformers actress shared more pics from the night with the caption: “Oh my god guys look how different I… don't look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blow-up doll. when in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan”

What cosmetic surgery procedures has Megan Fox reportedly had done?

Rhinoplasty (nose job) - Over the years many fans and cosmetic surgery experts have made claims that Megan Fox has had a lot of procedures. According to the cosmetic surgery website Maya cosmetic surgeon Dr Matthew Schulman believes she has undergone a rhinoplasty surgery to straighten and refine the bridge of her nose.

Botox and Filler - It may seem obvious that after looking at Megan Fox’s face that she has had Botox and fillers, based on her lips looking a lot plumper than they did when she first started acting. Her defined cheekbones could be the results of having Restylane or Juvaderm.

However, these results can also be achieved by good make-up and losing weight. The actress also shut down rumours in 2011 after she shared a photo album on Facebook titled “Things You Can't Do with Your Face when You Have Botox” which sees her scrunching her face and showing off her wrinkles on her forehead.

Breast implants (boob job) - There has also been speculation that Megan Fox has gone under the knife and had breast implants. Back in 2004 - 2006 Megan starred as Sydney in the TV series Hope and Faith; she was 18 at the time so naturally a little flatter in the chest. Fast forward to 2024 and she has been photographed with a much fuller chest.

She may have gone under the knife, however, your boobs get bigger after having children (she’s had three) and if she has invested in a good push-up bra then they will always look bigger.

Megan Fox has never publicly addressed whether or not she has had surgery or not. And honestly it really doesn’t matter. Personally I think she looks incredible and if I had all her money I would absolutely be down at the cosmetic surgeons every week for a touch-up.