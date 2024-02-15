Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love is Blind season 6 returned to our screens just in time for Valentine's Day, with the latest season already providing lots of jaw-dropping moments promising to top even the drama of season 4.

The Netflix reality dating show follows 30 singles as they fall in love and get engaged sight-unseen. One contestant, Chelsea Blackwell has sparked a huge debate after she told her love interest she was compared to Megan Fox, "all the time".

Blackwell, who is looking for her, "forever person, travel buddy, best friend, and husband", suggested the comparison during a date in the pod, much to the excitement of her connection who had no idea what she looked like.

So, who is Chelsea Blackwell, does she really look like Megan Fox and what happened when her appearance was finally revealed to her new fiancée? Here's everything you need to know.

*This article contains spoilers for Love is Blind season 6

Who is Chelsea Blackwell?

Chelsea Blackwell is a 31-year-old flight attendant and events planner from Charlotte, North Carolina. Looking for love, she is a contestant on Netflix's reality dating show Love is Blind, where couples fall in love and become engaged sight unseen.

Speaking ahead of her time in the pods, she told Netflix Tudum she was looking for her, "forever person, travel buddy, best friend, and husband", and hoping for "connect on a more intimate level".

Did she compare herself to Megan Fox?

In the pods, Chelsea clicked with 28-year-old software salesman Jimmy Presnell. During one of their dates, the flight attendant told him that she gets told "all the time" that she looks like the actor Megan Fox.

Chelsea hinted at famous connection first, telling Jimmy: "I don't even know if it's (Machine Gun Kelly's) wife or his fiancée." He replied: "You're saying you look like Megan Fox?". To which Chelsea replied: "It's only because I have light eyes and dark hair." Jimmy seemed to get really excited to hear who Chelsea's famous lookalike was, with him telling her, "Can we get married?". He did eventually go on to pop the question, with many fans thinking that Chelsea's nod to the famous actor is what swayed him.

What has Jimmy Presnell said?

Jimmy proposed to Chelsea in the pods sight unseen after his love interest hinted that she looked like the famous actor Megan Fox. However, when the pair finally met face to face, the 28-year-old didn't quite see the resemblance, stating "she lied to me".

Jimmy explained: "She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that."

He goes on to tell Chelsea she is "gorgeous", but when she asks if she is what he expected he adds: "Um, you told me a thousand things."

Love is Blind episodes one to six are available to watch on Netflix now. The rest of the series will be released on a weekly basis, with the finale scheduled for Wednesday, March 6.