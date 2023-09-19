For those looking for love, there are multiple dating apps that they could join, but there are also many dating shows that they could apply for.

From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, there's an endless list of shows that singles in both the UK and US could go on. The format for each of the shows may be slightly different, but they all have the same big goal in common - finding love. These couples prove that it is perfectly possible to actually find your forever person on reality TV and begin a wonderful relationship in front of thousands, or even millions, of viewers.