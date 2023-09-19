Telling news your way
For those looking for love, there are multiple dating apps that they could join, but there are also many dating shows that they could apply for.

From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, there's an endless list of shows that singles in both the UK and US could go on. The format for each of the shows may be slightly different, but they all have the same big goal in common - finding love. These couples prove that it is perfectly possible to actually find your forever person on reality TV and begin a wonderful relationship in front of thousands, or even millions, of viewers.

These pairs all have their own stories; for some the path to true love has been smooth, but for others it's been rocky. There have been break-ups, reunions, marriages and babies among them all. Have a click through our gallery to see who got the ultimate reality show prize - love.

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK in 2021. The show sees couples matched by experts, who then meet for the first time on their wedding day. The weddings in the show aren’t legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process. They have now been together for around 18 months, are planning their wedding and have even welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside fiancé Adam, in October 2022. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who were Love Island winners in 2021, haven't had the easiest road to love. They left the island together, but split around a year later. They confirmed their reunion, however, in July 2023.

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 2 in 2022. They spent Christmas 2022 together, but don’t yet live together - though they have said they visit each other at least once a week.

