Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to treating your other half to a luxury fragrance this Valentine's day it usually ends up being quite an expensive gift. But what if I was to tell you that you could get designer brand-smelling perfumes and aftershaves for a fraction of the high-end price tag all from your local supermarket?

Over the past few years Lidl has been stepping up its game when it comes to being a beauty brand competitor. The budget friendly supermarket recently launched the new ‘celebrity’ marketing campaign for their range of affordable fragrances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl enlisted the help of Adele, Shakira, Robbie Williams and Chris Pratt to promote the Suddenly and G.Bellini range. However, the stars of the campaign were actually Lidl employees who share the same name as the world's biggest celebrities.

What are Lidl perfume the dupe of?

How does Lidl Perfumes compare to the designer brand?

Madame Glamour is a beautiful fragrance and lasts all day - which is always my fear with cheaper alternatives. I feel like I need to spray more so it lasts longer. However, my signature scent is and always will be Chanel Coco Mademoiselle so I would always choose the original - but only as long as I’m not paying for it. The Lidl version is a great alternative if you need a budget friendly perfume but still wan to smell like Chanel.

Femelle is beautiful and really similar to the Lancôme perfume. I would be really happy if this was given to me as a gift for Valentine's, Galentine's or any occasion.

REVIEW: Lidl fragrance’s are the perfect gift for Valentine's Day (Lidl)

What are Lidl aftershaves a dupe of?

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does Lidl aftershaves compare to the designer brand?

On first look both the Homme and Deep packaging is almost identical to the luxury brands. I was actually really blown away by these fragrances. Not only do they look like the real deal they smell incredible too.

If you need a last minute affordable gift for Valentine’s Day then anyone of these perfumes or aftershaves would be very well received. I mean for the price you can buy for your other half and treat yourself too. That’s the kind of savvy shopping I like to do.