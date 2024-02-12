REVIEW: Lidl fragrance’s are the perfect gift for Valentine's Day, designer dupes at affordable prices
When it comes to treating your other half to a luxury fragrance this Valentine's day it usually ends up being quite an expensive gift. But what if I was to tell you that you could get designer brand-smelling perfumes and aftershaves for a fraction of the high-end price tag all from your local supermarket?
Over the past few years Lidl has been stepping up its game when it comes to being a beauty brand competitor. The budget friendly supermarket recently launched the new ‘celebrity’ marketing campaign for their range of affordable fragrances.
Lidl enlisted the help of Adele, Shakira, Robbie Williams and Chris Pratt to promote the Suddenly and G.Bellini range. However, the stars of the campaign were actually Lidl employees who share the same name as the world's biggest celebrities.
What are Lidl perfume the dupe of?
Suddenly Fragrance Madame Glamour £5.25 is a dupe for Chanel Coco Mademoiselle £136 from Boots both 75ml. Suddenly Femelle £5.25 (75ml) is a dupe for Lancôme stunning La Vie Est Belle (50ml) £77. Quite the savings!
How does Lidl Perfumes compare to the designer brand?
Madame Glamour is a beautiful fragrance and lasts all day - which is always my fear with cheaper alternatives. I feel like I need to spray more so it lasts longer. However, my signature scent is and always will be Chanel Coco Mademoiselle so I would always choose the original - but only as long as I’m not paying for it. The Lidl version is a great alternative if you need a budget friendly perfume but still wan to smell like Chanel.
Femelle is beautiful and really similar to the Lancôme perfume. I would be really happy if this was given to me as a gift for Valentine's, Galentine's or any occasion.
What are Lidl aftershaves a dupe of?
G.Bellini Homme £5.25 is a dupe for Dior Savage £69 and the G.Bellini Deep £5.25 is dupe for Chanel Bleu £81.
How does Lidl aftershaves compare to the designer brand?
On first look both the Homme and Deep packaging is almost identical to the luxury brands. I was actually really blown away by these fragrances. Not only do they look like the real deal they smell incredible too.
If you need a last minute affordable gift for Valentine’s Day then anyone of these perfumes or aftershaves would be very well received. I mean for the price you can buy for your other half and treat yourself too. That’s the kind of savvy shopping I like to do.
