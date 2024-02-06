Lidl launches new perfume campaign featuring Adele, Shakira, Robbie Williams and Chris Pratt. Picture: Lidl

Lidl has just launched a brand new perfume campaign for their range of Suddenly and G.Bellini perfumes with A-list celebrities including Adele, Shakira, Robbie Williams and Chris Pratt. However, all is not as it seems as the models are actually Lidl’s very own super(market)star employees - who just happen to share a name with the famous A-listers.

Adele Prattley, Warehouse Desk Clerk from Lidl’s Luton RDC says Hello from a rooftop, modelling Lidl’s Suddenly Femelle, £5.25. Shakira Khan from Lidl Luton slays in the advert for Lidl’s Suddenly Madame Glamour, £5.25 dazzling in gold, whenever, wherever. It’s a walk in the (Jurassic) park for Chris Pratt from Lidl Preston Grange as he endorses G. Bellini Deep, £5.25. Robbie Williams from Lidl Stanningley is loving Lidl instead for G. Bellini Homme, £5.25. David Gandy’s probably quaking in his briefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter De Roos, Chief Customer Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our colleagues are super stars every day so who else would we call when we wanted to launch a high-profile campaign to promote our perfume than our very own Adele, Shakira, Chris and Robbie? Our perfume range is carefully crafted to offer the absolute best quality, at market leading prices and, we hope our customers love the campaign as much as they love our incredible perfumes!”

Lidl’s Suddenly and G.Bellini fragrances are part of its perfume range which has amassed an army of money-saving fans on social media. TikToks related to ‘viral Lidl perfume’ have collectively racked up a whopping 724.4million views – with users telling viewers to ‘run don’t walk’ to get their hands on the scents.

While some designer perfumes cost hundreds of pounds, Lidl’s are just £5.25 each. The perfume range is perfect for gifts, Valentine’s Day or to have for everyday use and is available nationwide, in stores now.