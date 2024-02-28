People are spraying themselves with their favourite fragrances before they go to sleep in a 'perfume before bed' TikTok trend. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Marilyn Monroe famously once revealed she wore nothing but Chanel No. 5 perfume to bed.

It was back in 1952 that the then 26-year-old Hollywood star replied 'Why, Channel No. 5', when asked by Life magazine what she wore to bed. Now, more than seven decades later, people are still choosing to wear their favourite scents to bed - and it's inspired a TikTok trend.

The 'Perfume Before Bed' trend videos have racked up more than 150 million views on the popular social media platform - and that number is growing daily. The videos show countless people spritzing themselves with their chosen fragrances before they get in bed and drift off for a wonderful night's sleep.

It may not be part of the traditionally accepted night-time routine, which for most includes taking a shower, going through a skincare routine, brushing their teeth and getting in to pyjamas, but female and male TikToker's say that spraying perfume as their last act of the day makes them happy and claim it helps them to sleep better.

In more times, celebrities also continue to take inspiration from their bed. Singer Harry Styles, age 30, launched the Pleasing Closeness Eau de Parfum in November 2023, which boasts a top note of “clean sheets accord.” Apparently, perfume is now something to spray before you go out of the night but also when you are having a cosy night in your bed.

The trend of applying perfume before going to bed, reflects a growing interest in self-care routines, Hayley Forster, a fragrance designer with Pretty Little Aroma, told NationalWorld. She says: "Some people may think it is about smelling good for others but in fact it is more about enhancing your own bedtime experience.

"It is somewhat connected to the principles of aromatherapy, where scents are used for their therapeutic benefits. While not as targeted as aromatherapy, the idea of using scent to influence mood and well-being is similar. Certain scents are known to have calming effects, which can help in relaxation and potentially the quality of your sleep."

She adds that it's "a small, personal ritual that can make you feel pampered and cared for" which would contribute to overall well-being. For many, she belives, the routine of applying a favourite fragrance before bed can also be a soothing, almost meditative practice before sleep.

Perfume elicits moods and emotions such as confidence and sexiness, according to professional clinical aromatherapist Alison MacColl. But can they evoke feelings of sleepiness? MacColl told NationalWorld she's not so sure. "Commercial perfumes have been designed to uplift and make us feel good, not to make us feel sleepy," she says.

"However, if it were part of a bedtime ritual or routine - and having a regular routine is super for a great night’s sleep - plus it gives you comfort to be surrounded by your favourite scent, then why not?"

Not all fragrances are suitable for bedtime, however, Forster says, so it may not be as simple as just spraying your everyday scent before you hit the hay. She recommends lighter, calming scents like lavender, chamomile, or mild floral notes over strong, invigorating ones like citrus or spicy aromas.

MacColl also warns that spraying your favourite perfume all over the body at bedtime could dry out your skin due to the alcohol content, so spraying it every night may not actually enhance your beauty routine at all. Instead, she recommends using a scented body lotion to "nourish skin and be enveloped by the smell".