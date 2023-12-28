Mushrooms won't just be used in our recipes in 2024, they'll also be used in our make-up products

Mushrooms will be a key ingredient in make-up, skincare and beauty products in 2024. Photo by Adobe.

Like most trends, make-up trends are always changing and evolving to keep things fresh, but they are influenced by the past. Owing to the social media dominated world we now live in, they are also influenced by sites such as TikTok.

TikTok has a way of recycling trends from decades ago, and so it seems no surprise that some of the most popular make-up and beauty trends for 2023 have been guided by popular looks from years gone by. Experts from the team at Cosmetify expect that retro beauty looks will also continue to shape our beauty, skincare and beauty routines in 2024. There will also be one very fashionable, if not somewhat unusual ingredient included in all of our cosmetic products . . . mushrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, just what were the most popular beauty trends of 2023, according to TikTok, and what are predicted to be the most prevalent in 2024? Here's all you need to know, along with some beauty product suggestions so you can make sure you are ready for the new year.

The most popular beauty trends of 2023

The most favoured decade for makeup on TikTok is the 2000’s, gathering more than 160 million views for the hashtag #2000smakeup. The noughties have seen a huge surge in popularity on the app this year, with many people recreating the iconic overly-plucked brows, blue eyeshadow and frosted lipstick look. . Some well-loved beauty products from the era include the Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse foundation, Lancôme Juicy Tubes lip gloss and the L’Oréal True Match mineral blush.

Singer Katy Perry was just one of many celebrities who embraced the blue eyeshadow trend in the 2000s. Photo by Getty.

1920’s makeup came in second place, with the hashtag #1920smakeup receiving more than 140 million views on TikTok. Makeup from this era was heavily characterised by cupid's-bow lips, dark lashes, heavy blush and kohl-rimmed eyes. Accentuating your cupid’s bow is particularly popular on TikTok, with creators drawing a cross in the middle of their top lip with a lip brush and then drawing a straight line from that cross to the corner of the mouth before filling in. Beauty products came a long way in the 1920s, including the creation of lip pomade, which is what we now know as lip gloss. Flavoured lipstick was also very popular, with the most popular flavour being cherry.

Completing the top three is the 1950’s, with the hashtag #1950smakeup receiving more than 125 million TikTok views. Pink lips, bold brows, and liquid liner have been popular trends on TikTok to represent some of the 1950s beauty trends. There were many stars who paved the way for beauty in the 50s, such as Grace Kelly, who was known for her two-toned blush and beloved Dior Rouge 999 lipstick, and Marilyn Monroe, who was known for her five-product signature pout and three shades of eyeliner.

Inconic actress Marilyn Monroe was known for her five-product signature pout and three shades of eyeliner in the 1950s. Photo by Getty.

3 beauty trends we can expect to see in 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are three beauty trends the experts at Cosmetify predict we will see in 2024.

Skincare-infused make up

2023 has seen a huge increase in the number of people achieving the ‘no makeup’ makeup look, which usually consists of things like fresh and dewy skin, natural-looking brows and subtle freckles. Due to this, there will be a rise in the use of skincare-infused makeup in the future, meaning that people will be able to feel good about themselves whilst also taking care of their skin.

You can get dewy-looking skin by using products such as BB creams, which sit somewhere between a moisturiser and a foundation, or CC creams, which aim to colour correct and even out your skin tone. These types of products contain many skincare ingredients and are a much lighter formula that allows your skin to breathe whilst also adding a bit of coverage.

To achieve natural-looking but tamed brows, you can use a brow gel that is infused with skincare ingredients and encourages both growth and health. The bareMinerals Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel is a great choice, as it has been clinically proven to promote fuller and thicker-looking brows after just eight weeks of use.

Mushroom extract

Advertisement

Advertisement

One current trend expected to get even bigger in the future is beauty products infused with mushroom extract. Whilst some skincare brands, such as Origins and REN, have used mushroom extract in their serums, moisturisers and masks for a little while now, some beauty brands, including Charlotte Tilbury and Laura Mercier, are now starting to follow suit and introduce them into their foundations.

Mushroom extract provides many benefits when it is used on the skin. For example, it is full of active compounds and can provide a variety of effects such as anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing, antioxidant, moisturising and brightening. Some mushrooms, such as reishi and maitake, are also able to protect the skin from stressors that leave it vulnerable, as well as support the body’s defences. In addition, the extract is high in vitamin D, which allows the body’s immune system to be supported and in turn, tackle things like rosacea, acne and sun damage.

Mushrooms will be a key ingredient in make-up, skincare and beauty products in 2024. Photo by Adobe.

For those of you who want to introduce mushroom extract into your skincare routine but are on a budget, then the Snow Mushroom Moisturiser by The INKEY List is a great choice. It’s ideal for hydrating, soothing, and calming the skin, as well as reducing redness. It also has smaller molecular particles which enable the product to penetrate the skin much quicker and easier. For anyone wanting to splash their cash a bit more, then the Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Gel Eye Cream by Origins is an ideal option. This product works to tackle irritation, redness, dehydration and under-eye circles. Plus, both of these brands are cruelty-free.

The return of the blusher

In the past, blusher has been a vital part of people’s makeup routines, particularly in the 1920s when flappers would use the product to create heavy makeup looks that would emphasise their vitality and liveliness. Since then, the love for blush has disappeared and returned many times, such as in the 80s, when people began to experiment with the colour and placement of the product. In the mid-2010s, the love for blush disappeared once more and people began focusing more on contouring and sculpting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in the last year or so, blush has truly made its comeback and it's expected to become even more popular in the future. Nowadays, there are many different kinds of blush that are available to try out, including cream, liquid and the typical powder form. People are also beginning to experiment again with less traditional blush colours, with some brands even introducing orange, yellow and purple blushes. The placement of blush is also evolving, with some people bringing the product up their cheekbone and towards their temples rather than keeping it on the apples of their cheeks.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez embraces the beauty trend for more blusher. Photo by Getty.

For those who prefer the traditional powder-style blush, then the Baked Blush by Milani is a very well-loved product by many. The product is baked on Italian terracotta, which lends the blusher its earthy and blendable pigment. Anyone wanting to try out a cream blush should purchase the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush by Fenty Beauty. This product is great for anyone wanting to experiment with the colour of their blusher, as it comes in a few vibrant shades, as well as the more traditional pinks and corals. For a liquid blush, there's the trusty Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain by Benefit. This 2-in-1 product provides the perfect pop of colour and can be used on both the cheeks and the lips.

How to get the retro beauty look right

Carly Cochrane, Cosmetify’s beauty expert has shared the top three tips for nailing that timeless retro look. They are:

Pick your decade carefully

She says: "You know your style and the type of makeup looks that suit you best so pick a decade that has elements of what already works for you. For example, if you’re a fan of a bold red lip, then the 1950s ‘pin-up’ style may be the easiest for you to emulate."

Create a style guide

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says: "A decade is a really long time, and while there are definitely defining elements to each of these time periods, it’s inevitable that styles and preferences evolve over time. For instance, a makeup look from the beginning of the 70s could be subtly different to one later in that decade. So we recommend drawing inspiration from icons that match your colour palette and tone. Be sure to study how their beauty evolved over the years and pick your favourite look to recreate."

Remember that it's inspiration not imitation