Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may be raining and cold outside but don’t feel down as we have already started to look towards the new Spring and Summer fashion trends. We all need a bit of sunshine in our lives so this week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon have been discussing the hot new trends coming to the high street next season.

Now we have to first say that we don’t advocate fast fashion and the need to shop brand new items every time there is a new fashion trend. The interesting and best thing about the new season fashion trends is that you may already have some of these in your wardrobe as a few old trends are now coming back in fashion.

What are the new fashion trends 2024?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florals, and Smelling of Roses

Advertisement

Advertisement

To quote Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada “Florals for Spring - ground breaking!” Ok no, flowers for spring aren’t anything new but flowers always make us feel happy. This year we will be seeing more roses in particular appearing in shops.

Zendaya wore a beautiful pink strapless Valentino Haute Couture gown to the SAG Awards in 2023 and Bad Bunny was seen at the Met Gala last year wearing a white outfit by Jacquemus which featured a 26 foot-long train made of flowers. Both Zendaya and Bad Bunny are co-chairs at this year's Met Gala and the theme is 'The Garden of Time’ so you can expect to see a lot of florals at this year's fashion event.

More recently Barbie star Margot Robbie wore a strapless red rose Balmain gown to the Critics Choice awards and The Bold Type actress Meghann Fahy wore an Armani Privé rose gown to the Emmy Awards. Saltburn writer Emerald Fennell recently wore a black velvet dress also by Armani Privé with red rose detail to the BAFTA Awards. So flowers and roses are definitely a must this Spring/Summer season and we could talk about florals all day but that’s not the only trend for 2024.

Style Solutions: What are the Spring Summer fashion trends 2024? (Getty)

Cowgirl aesthetic

Queen Bey topped the Country music charts and along with it has brought back the cowboy style trend that’s now called the cowboy aesthetic or Cowboy-Core because we are so 2024. Hopefully you have a pair of old cowboy boots in the back of your closet that you can throw on and instantly look on trend. Add a cowboy hat and pair of chaps and you have the entire look locked down.

Peach Fuzz

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s colour of the year 2024 and Emma Stone fully embraced the look with a custom made Louis Vuitton atelier gown that took 450 hours to make. Although not everyone was a fan of the asymmetrical one sleeve gown with puffball sleeves. I, for one, thought it was a bit too much.

You will see a lot more of this peach colour on the red carpet and in fashion stores. It may not be the easiest colour to wear so we will be sharing our best tips on how to wear the colour in a few weeks.

Chokers

Chokers was the biggest accessory trend in the 90s and it had a bit of a revival in 2017. I’m a huge fan of chokers whether it’s a cute little lace style or all blinged out like Taylor Swift at the Grammys. It’s a simple detail that can level up your entire outfit.

Metallics

Gold, silver and bronze metallics will be huge next season. It’s a colour we have often associated with Autumn/Winter but actually if paired with the right colour can easily be worn all year round. Wear gold with cream and pair silver with white but be warned cheap metallics can end up looking tacky so investing in quality mix and match pieces will be better in the long run. That is actually something to think about when buying anything new - quality over quantity is key for a capsule wardrobe but we will come back to that in another article.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let us know what you want us to talk about in Style Solutions each week. Is there a fashion trend you want us to look at or help with the fashion dilemma and in the comments and we will be happy to help.