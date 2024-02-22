I can barely contain my excitement once again as the 2024 SAG Awards is taking place this weekend and will be streamed live globally on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hill in Los Angeles in California. The likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Glen Powell are amongst the presenters and Jennifer Aniston will present Barbra Streisand with a Life Achievement Award.

Just like the 2024 BAFTA Awards, there are set to be some beautiful outfits as well as some fashion misses. In anticipation of the 2024 SAG Awards, I have taken the opportunity to look back at some of the worst dressed over the years.

First up is the phenomenally talented Michelle Yeoh. She wore a black strapless dress by Schiaparelli to the 2023 SAG Awards. If the gold sequin fringe had been left off the dress, it would have been fine but dull, but the fringe detailing most certainly made it a fashion miss.

Salma Hayek has worn some fabulous gowns over the years but the one she wore a belted brown dress to the 2003 SAG Awards was unflattering. I also was not a fan of the Gucci dress Julia Garner wore to the 2023 SAG Awards, just because it was Gucci, doesn’t mean it was stylish.

Claire Danes opted for a strapless floral print dress to the 2011 SAG Awards. I am most certainly a fan of florals and they are on trend for this spring/summer, but I felt the gown overpowered her slight frame.

Other fashion misses over the years include gowns worn by Anne Hathaway, Babylon star Li Jun Li who opted for what could only be described as a VERY see-through dress and Uma Thurman who chose a two-piece look more suited for the beach rather than the red carpet.

