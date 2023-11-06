A look at the age of Barbra Streisand, her ‘name’ and how many children she has as her memoir ‘My name is Barbra’ is released

Barbra Streisand has one son Jason from her marriage to Elliott Gould, here she is with her son and husband James Brolin. Photograph by Getty

Although there have been many books written about the legendary singer, actor, director and producer Barbra Streisand, she has not written her own first-person account until now. Her memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’ is released on November 7, 2023. Barbra Streisand won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Fanny Brice in the 1968 film ‘Funny Face,’ she also became the first female composer to earn an Academy Award when she won ‘Best Original Song for ‘Evergreen,’ the theme for ‘A Star is Born.’

Barbra Streisand is 81 years old and is married to James Brolin. The couple first met at a dinner party in 1996 and Barbra revealed that “We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table.” The couple wed in 1998 and their big day was attended by the likes of Tom Hanks and John Travolta.

Does Barbra Streisand have children?

Barbra Streisand has one son, Jason Gould, from her marriage to Elliott Gould (the couple divorced in 1971). James Brolin had two children, actor Josh and Jess from his marriage to Jane Cameron Agee, Jess tragically died in a car accident in 1995. He had one daughter, Molly from his second marriage to Jan Smithers.

Did Barbra Streisand change her name?