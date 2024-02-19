Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now, a month before the biggest date in the cinematic calendar arrives at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California there is the small matter of what other actors and creatives thought about the last twelve months of cinema and television

The annual SAG Awards is set to take place later this week, with “Oppenheimer” looking to earn a slew of awards with the momentum it has gained throughout awards season 2024. Only last night, Christopher Nolan’s film swept the BAFTA Film Awards, earning Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor to name a few.

But could “Barbie” and Margot Robbie in particular earn a SAG Award for Best Actress, owing to the voting process for the SAG nominees - or rather, who is involved in the voting process, should that be? NationalWorld takes a look at what makes the SAG Awards different to many other award ceremonies, who’s nominated this year and why its streaming online this year is a historical event.

What are the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards, or Screen Actors Guild Awards, are annual accolades presented by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and television. These awards honour actors and ensembles in both dramatic and comedic categories, as well as being one of the few awards ceremonies to honour stunt performers.

The SAG Awards are considered prestigious within the entertainment industry as they are voted on exclusively by actors, making them a unique recognition from peers. Sort of how the People’s Choice Awards are voted by the people rather than critics.

Who has been nominated at the SAG Awards 2024?

“Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are both leading contenders at this year’s event, with Jeremy Allen White’s “The Bear” and the final season of “Succession” leading the way in the television categories.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Guilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

When do the SAG Awards 2024 take place and can I watch the ceremony?