Are any of the Taylor Swift perfumes still available to buy?

Taylor Swift has slowly been taking over the world from her sell out Eras tour to the concert movie that premiered in cinemas across the globe on Friday (October 13). The singer, 33, has earned an estimated $305 million from the tour according to Forbes and the movie grossed $96 million at the box office in it's opening weekend.

The Cruel Summer singer previously launched her own perfume Wonderstruck in 2011 and later released another four to add to the collection. We've seen lots of celebrities over the years that have released a signature fragrances including Britney Spears’s Fantasy, Katy Perry’s Killer Queen and Beyoncé's Heat.

Swifties know 'All Too Well' that the original perfume 'Wonderstruck' comes from the song “Enchanted” on Taylor's album, Speak Now (2010). Wonderstruck describes that feeling you get from experiencing something magical, especially the rush of an instant connection with someone. Many fans have started to wonder what happened to the perfume collection and more importantly where can you buy it from?

What does Taylor Swift’s Wonderstruck perfume smell like?

The original fragrance is described as floral, fresh and sweet, featuring notes of raspberry, peach and vanilla.

How much does Taylor Swift Wonderstruck perfume cost?

Taylor Swift’s Wonderstruck perfume originally cost £21.00.

Is Taylor Swift’s Wonderstruck perfume still available to buy?

Sadly the Wonderstruck perfume was discontinued and although it appeared it was still available to buy from the Fragrance Shop and Amazon, both retailers are out of stock. The only place you can buy Taylor Swift perfumes is on eBay and prices start from £96.00.

Did Taylor Swift release any more perfumes?

The singer released five fragrances in total: Wonderstruck (2011), Wonderstruck Enchanted (2012), Taylor (2013), Taylor Made of Starlight (2014) and Incredible Things (2014). All of these perfumes have been discontinued.

