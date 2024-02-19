Top three nail trends to try for a Spring 2024 manicure, by a celebrity manicurist and Mylee ambassador. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

The new season of Spring is just around the corner - and it's time for giving everything a refresh, including your manicure.

We all enjoy self care and pampering, but it can be expensive if we do it in a salon. So, if you want to have a marvellous mani but not break the bank, the good news is that there are a numer of nail products you can buy so you can create a show-stopping look at home.

But, just what are the best nail trends to follow during Spring 2024? To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She's told us the three nail designs she thinks are perfect for the Spring season. There's plenty of time throughout the season to try all three.

Before you begin painting your chosen design, Bello advises that you prepare your nails so it will last as long as possible. She says: “As with any mani, prep is key. Begin by sanitising and prepping your nails with the Mylee 2-in-1 Nail Prep & Wipe – a small, but important step for a lasting manicure. Follow that up with Mylee’s Base Coat , which protects your natural nails, and provides a long-lasting base. You’ll need Mylee’s Pro LED Curing Lamp to flash cure each coat of MyGel polish. Of course, you will need to secure and cure your mani with Mylee’s Top Coat."

Now your nails are prepped, keep reading to discover the top three trending Spring nails, as explained by Bello, and you'll also find some helpful links to the products she suggests so it's easy to can get your nails looking lovely when the first Spring blossom blooms.

Psychedelic Pastels

“Psychedelic pastels are in for SS24. Although they certainly aren’t new, the designs we’ll be seeing will definitely have a modern twist. While we are still taking inspiration from the classic pastel French tips, and multi-coloured pastel nails, the 2024 trend is going to really look at elevating the colour and design of your mani for that feel-good Spring factor.

Psychedelic Pastels nail trend. Photo by Pinterest.

Forget what you think you know about pastels… while they are traditionally quite low-key, we’re going to see more of a bright take in 2024. Think retro oranges, like Mylee’s Flower Power Gel Polish, and hot-pastel-pinks, such as Mylee’s Dragonfruit Gel Polish. Of course, these pastel colours are best paired with stunning nudes; one of my personal favourites is Mylee’s For Your Eyes Only Gel Polish; as well as bright white, like Mylee’s Break The Ice.

These manis will then be adorned with colourful swirls, pretty flowers, and plaid designs. If you are a nail art novice, or mani-maestro alike, Mylee’s 5mm Ultra Fine Brush is perfect for ultra-precise nail art. The key is to be patient, have practice, and master a steady hand.”

Nostalgic Floral Nail Art

“Nostalgic floral nail art will also be everywhere for Spring 2024. It's sunny, uplifting and happy, and sparks a lot of joy. Floral nail art does what it says on the tin. It's the placement of hand- painted, or sticker flowers on top of your colour, or natural nail. It can be a floral border at the cuticle or tip of your nail, or it can be one lone flower, or a spattering of them adorning your mani. The look is customisable to your own preferences.

Nostalgic Floral Nail Art nail trend. Photo by Sparkle PR.

Creating daisy nail art is super simple. To start off use any base colour you want. I love Mylee’s Cozy Nights Gel Polish as a great nude base, or opt for Mylee’s Strawberry Milkshake Gel Polish for a sheer pink base. Then use Mylee’s Dotting Tool to create five dots in a circle and add a different colour dot in the middle.

You can stop here or use a thin nail art brush to drag the dots outwards into more of a petal shape. You can then use a thin brush to add a stripe of green underneath to create a stem and leaves. If you don't have a dotting tool to hand grab a bobby pin and use the end to dip into your polish to create dots.

If you're a novice with nail art, try creating the look with floral stickers first, as it is so much easier to rectify any mishaps. When you become more confident, you can start to experiment with hand painting. As seen on Jennifer Lopez.”

Green Nails

Bright green nail trend. Photo by Pinterest.

“Green is one of my go-to colours, especially in the run up to Spring. It’s versatile enough to suit confident and bold individuals, but also those who are more down-to-earth. Green is popular all year round, but is especially trendy in the run up to Spring and Summer, as it coincides with nature; green grass, lush trees, and blossoming flowers – so we can definitely expect to see an increase in green manis over the coming months.”

“Sage Green is a stunning shade that works well on its own for a minimal look, or paired with white or brown accents or nail art for a mani that stands out. Mylee’s Pistachio Gel Polish is a gorgeous, pale pistachio colour that is key for creating this look.”

