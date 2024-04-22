8 best women's waterproof jackets for spring 2024, including North Face, Regatta, Berghaus and Nike. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Spring has sprung, but there have also been many April showers so far this year. There have been some glimpses of sun, but for every few hours of sunshine it seems there are many more of rain.

Sadly, according to the Met Office, the wet weather is “likely” to continue throughout May too - so it’s not time to pack away our outwear just yet. However, although it may be damp, temperatures are (slowly) increasing at the same time.

So, your ‘big coat’ is now too much. You’ll need a lightweight waterproof jacket which will keep you dry but also cool instead. That’s a very hard balance to strike, however, so that is why we have already been shopping on your behalf and picked some of the best that are available to buy online right now.

Keep reading to see our top picks, with all the details you need so you can buy right now. Firstly, there’s the Rains Patch Pocket Jacket (£115, from Anthropologie). We love this one because, not only is it waterproof but it’s also windproof. There’s two front patch pockets with zips too, so all of your belongings will be kept safe from the elements also. It’s a brilliant blue colour too, which makes it very eye-catching. After all, we all need a pop of colour to cheer us up on drab, grey days!

Also, from Anthropologie is the Rains High Gloss Lightweight Hooded Waterproof Jacket (£105). Although it is black, it has a lovely gloss finish which elivate it above other dark-coloured jackets and make it super fun even though it’s still practical. This jacket is also short as well as being lightweight, which means it can easily be stored away in a bag in the moments when the sun does shine (and quickly retrieved when it doesn’t).

If you’re after something that will really mold to the shape of your body to keep the water out, give the Trespass Women’s Waterproof Jacket a try (£39.99 from Trespass). This jacket offers an adjustable grown on hood and also full elasticated cuffs, so it will adapt to you and be extremely comfortable. It comes in four designs and colourways, all of which we love as they offer you a chance to express your personality; pink rose, black polka dot print, navy gingham and navy stripe.

Trespass also have a Packaway Jacket for sale (prices starting at £15.99). It has been designed to store in a small pouch for storage when not needed so it is compact and always there when you need it. Once again, we’re drawn to the fact that it’s available in three unique designs; rose print, white dot print and light sage print. The price you pay depends on the print chosen.

From North Face, our top pick is the Reign on Jacket (£170). It may be a little more expensive than the others, but it is worth the investment. It’s made from recyled material, it’s breathable, waterproof and windproof so you will be ready for whatever weather spring throws up. It’s available in three colourways; black, blackcurrant purple and white dune. We also live that, along with a zip, it also has front popper fastenings too which means that it looks a little more sophisticated and smarter than others.

As part of Regatta’s collection with Giovanna Fletcher, you can pick up the Navassa Waterproof Jacket for £54.95. It’s as sylish and it is sturdy, and finished with trendy back vents. It’s available in several vibrant and classic colours; navy, high risk red, hot pink, four leaf clover, cyberspace linear stripe (which is an off-white), and sonic blue. All are strong and bright colours, sure to lift your mood and there really is something to suit all tastes. We would love it anyway, but let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong if it’s been designed by a celeb.

Over at Berghaus, the designers are taking us back to the 90’s with their Mera Peak 2000 Waterproof Jacket (£210). It’s a cult classic for the brand, but this new version promises to be ‘louder and brighter’ than before. This vintage-inspired jacket, which has pink, purple and blue sections in a striking design, has the biggest number of pockets we have seen - five to be exact. So, it’s ideal for those who want to be able to carry lots of things on their travels, plus the waist drawcord adjustment allows for the perfect fit for every individual.