Michelle Keegan stun in new Spring fashion collection for Very and its available to shop now (Getty)

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan has launched her new spring collection with online retailer Very. The actress, 36, shared a slew of stunning images on her Instagram wearing items from the new Very collection which includes a strapless lemon co-ord set and a sage green tailored dress.

Michelle, who is currently filming Ten Pound Poms in Australia, captioned the images: “Spring wardrobe ready.” The range also includes cosy loungewear sets, spring dresses, jackets and jeans with prices starting from £25.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Keegan has been married to former TOWIE star Mark wright since 2015 launched her first fashion collection with Very in 2017. The range also includes a home collection alongside the affordable fashion outfits. This comes after Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright’s recently launched sportswear brand Aytee7. In an interview Mark shared the ‘exciting news’ that the couple would be collaborating with Very and the range will also be available to buy from the website.

In a social media post Mark modelled the menswear range and wrote: “Absolutely BUZZING with this Exciting news, we’ve collaborated with @veryuk on the new exclusive @aytee7 collection. Focussing on true performance sportswear, check it out and let me know what you think!”

The collection includes everything from stretch t-shirts and hoodies to sculpted leggings, jersey shots and lightweight jackets. Prices start from £28.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.