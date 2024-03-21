Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan prepares for long separation from husband Mark Wright
Michelle Keegan is preparing for a long separation from husband Mark Wright as she begins filming the second series of Ten Pound Poms in Australia.
The Fool Me Once actress, 36, recently shared an image of Instagram with the caption: “Back to the land down under AU.” Michelle and husband former TOWIE star Mark Wright have been enjoying the sunshine in Australia and sharing snaps of beaches and meals out.
Mark is set to return back home to the UK leaving his wife behind as she begins filming for the news series of Ten Pound Poms. The first series of the BBC One programme was filmed in 2022 with Michelle spending over six months away from her husband.
The couple have been open about the difficulties of long distance relationships. Previously speaking on The Jonathan Ross show the former Coronation Street actress said: “People said how did you deal with it and stuff. Thank God for FaceTime and things like that.” She added, “You're on a countdown the whole time to just get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America.”
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright started dating in 2012, got engaged the following year and married in May 2015. The couple don't have any children but have just launched their new athleisure wear brand Aytee7 (the name comes from the year Mark was born 87).
