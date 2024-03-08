Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some days it doesn’t matter how many clothes you have in your wardrobe, you just can’t find anything to wear. We have been keeping our eyes on a few celebrities that we think have the best style and we are here to share how you can easily recreate the look.

Frankie Bridge has been on our fashion radar for a while now with her easy to wear school run outfits. However recently it seems she has upped her style level and is now wearing more elevated and stylish pieces. The good news is that most of her items are from the high street so not only are they attainable fashion looks, but super affordable too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV star has been sharing all of her fashion ‘Faves’ on her social media. Her special events outfits are styled by fashion stylist Rebecca Bowyer who has worked with celebrities including Rochelle Humes, Michelle Keegan and Molly King.

In honour of International Women's Day the Loose Women panellist shared a video clip on Instagram of the top 9 women who are inspiring her style right now. The list included successful women such as Sarah J Templeman, Fearne Cotton, Katie Piper and Emma Grede.

In the inspiration look for Sarah J Templeman - the Head Of Broadcasting at SheerLuxe - Frankie said “High quality basics, mixing fabrics for an elevated look and layering with classic jewellery. Perfect work/smart dressing in my opinion.”

How to get the Celebrity Style: Frankie Bridge (Photo credit @FrankieBridge)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of Frankie’s other stylish looks from the IWD roundup included a trench coat from ASOS, leather jacket from H&M and a pair of high waisted blue jeans from New Look. When it comes to affordable high street looks you can wear every day, the TV star is proving that she is definitely one to watch.