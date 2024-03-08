Frankie Bridge celebrity style: How to get her look on the high-street for an elevated look
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some days it doesn’t matter how many clothes you have in your wardrobe, you just can’t find anything to wear. We have been keeping our eyes on a few celebrities that we think have the best style and we are here to share how you can easily recreate the look.
Frankie Bridge has been on our fashion radar for a while now with her easy to wear school run outfits. However recently it seems she has upped her style level and is now wearing more elevated and stylish pieces. The good news is that most of her items are from the high street so not only are they attainable fashion looks, but super affordable too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The TV star has been sharing all of her fashion ‘Faves’ on her social media. Her special events outfits are styled by fashion stylist Rebecca Bowyer who has worked with celebrities including Rochelle Humes, Michelle Keegan and Molly King.
In honour of International Women's Day the Loose Women panellist shared a video clip on Instagram of the top 9 women who are inspiring her style right now. The list included successful women such as Sarah J Templeman, Fearne Cotton, Katie Piper and Emma Grede.
In the inspiration look for Sarah J Templeman - the Head Of Broadcasting at SheerLuxe - Frankie said “High quality basics, mixing fabrics for an elevated look and layering with classic jewellery. Perfect work/smart dressing in my opinion.”
The Saturday's singer wore a Black Faux Leather Tailored Midi Skirt £40 paired with a long sleeve grey top from & Other Stories £55 and a Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper £35 from M&S draped over her shoulders. She accessorised with a pair of croc-ankle boots Mango £59.99, a leather shoulder bag from M&S £79 and completed the look with a silver cuff bracelet £12 from ASOS.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some of Frankie’s other stylish looks from the IWD roundup included a trench coat from ASOS, leather jacket from H&M and a pair of high waisted blue jeans from New Look. When it comes to affordable high street looks you can wear every day, the TV star is proving that she is definitely one to watch.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.