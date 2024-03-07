Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The L'Oréal heiress and businesswoman, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, recently became the first woman to amass a fortune of $100 billion, her grandfather founded the company back in 1909. However big beauty brands such as L’Oreal and Estee Lauder (Jane Lauder’s company is worth over $58 billion) and have been around for centuries.

Now there are new names in the beauty industry that are quickly taking over the landscape. It’s no wonder Beyoncé has decided to launched Cécred, she definitely wants a slice of the beauty biz after seeing the success of these influential women. To celebrate International Women's day we take a look at the richest celebrities that have become the most successful and best selling beauty moguls in the business.

Top 10 richest celebrity women in beauty

Kim Kardashian - SKNN estimated company worth $4 billion

Rihanna - Fenty Beauty estimated company worth $2.8 billion

Selena Gomez - Rare Beauty estimated company worth $2 billion

Kylie Jenner - Kylie Cosmetics estimated company worth $1.2 billion

Huda Kattan - Huda Beauty estimated company worth $560 million

Jessica Alba - Honest estimated company worth $550 million

Lady Gaga - Haus Labs estimated company worth $141 million

Victoria Beckham - Victoria Beckham Beauty - estimated company worth $70 million

Ariana Grande - R.E.M estimated company worth $15 million

Hailey Bieber - Rhode Beauty estimated company worth $10 million

No surprise that Kim Kardashian is in the number one spot with her beauty range SKNN. Launched in 2022 SKNN was “Born from my lifelong passion for beauty and inspired by the insider secrets I’ve gathered over the years, I created SKKN BY KIM to make premium skincare and makeup accessible to everyone.”

The brand features all the skincare products you need including cleanser, toner, moisturiser, face mask and oils and prices start from £29. The beauty mogul announced in January 2024 that she would launching SKNN by Kim Makeup. The new range only has a few products available but we are sure it will soon grow. The Classic Matte Eyeshadow Palette is £39 and features 12 different colours.

Rihanna - Fenty Beauty estimated company worth $2.8 billion

We love RiRi and all of her Fenty products. The singer has made more money from her beauty range compared to the amount of singles she has sold. Proving that sometimes the side hustle can do better than the primary job role. Fenty was launched in 2017 and became a fan favourite for its broad inclusivity across various skin tones - the Filt'R Foundation £25.50 in particular has 50 different shades.

As well as the product being of high quality it's the affordability and beautifully packaged that makes this brand such a huge success. The Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil £27.20 is one of my favourite products from the brand and I always get asked about it when I whip it out in public. They also have a skincare range and released a perfume in 2021.

Selena Gomez - Rare estimated company worth $2 billion

Actress, singer and beauty business woman Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020. The brand ethos is about “breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection. This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are.”

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand has given us many iconic makeup products including the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer £25 and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22. In December 2023 she expanded her beauty empire by launching a new body-care collection.

But that’s not all the beauty mogul launched the Rare Impact Fund as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. Which obviously makes us love her even more.