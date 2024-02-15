Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wearing a red dress on Valentine’s Day is nothing new however, Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge received backlash over her risqué outfit choice.

Frankie Bridge shared a video clip on Instagram of herself on Valentine’s day wearing a red satin Christopher Esber dress from By Rotation. The stunning dress had a cut out design that just about covered her breast. Frankie wrote the caption: “We’re not really ones to celebrate valentines, but how can I stay home when I’ve got this amazing dress.”

Some fans were less than impressed. Taking to the comments section one person wrote: “You are more classy girl than this chavvy dress, sorry!” Another added “That dress cheapens any woman who wears it, we are way better than having to wear that trash, sorry! Why are women so keen to wear the skimpiest clothes, where has self respect gone!!”

Many fans follow Frankie Bridge for her fashion style and she shares daily style outfits on her Instagram account. The former singer recently started a weekly newsletter called ‘Faves’ where you receive weekly updates and links to purchase outfits that she has worn.

On Thursday’s Loose Women Frankie Bride explained to fellow panellists - Olivia Attwood Kay Adams and Nadia Sawalha - that she thought is was funny how in 2024 that some women would say to other women that the dress was “inappropriate", "offensive" to wear as she was "a mother" and "offensive to my husband”. To which prompted Nadia to say “I doubt very much your husband was offended.”

Frankie has been married to former footballer Wayne Bridge since 2014 and the couple share two sons. It was only last week that fans were praising Frankie Bridge - who has been a Loose Women panellist since 2020 - for being open and honest about her cancer scare.