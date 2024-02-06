Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge at the Baftas. (Picture: Getty Images)

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumour - and was preparing for the worst.

The 35-year-old, married to former Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge, told ITV's Loose Women that a recent MRI scan found something on her neck - which turned out to be a tumour. The singer, known for 00s hits such as Ego and Just Can't Get Enough, was alone when the doctors called to share her results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridge added that she was cooking dinner for her children when the phone rang, and struggled to "hold it together".

She said: "Instantly I thought 'that's it'. That's my time, I'm going to be sick. I had to hold it together for the boys.

"That week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends or anything like that. I think I just kind of breezed through the week, I didn't really take anything in.

"It turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn't need treating - it's absolutely fine."