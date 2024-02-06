Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge reveals brain tumour diagnosis - and feared she would die
The singer said she "didn't really take anything in" after receiving her diagnosis over the phone.
Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumour - and was preparing for the worst.
The 35-year-old, married to former Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge, told ITV's Loose Women that a recent MRI scan found something on her neck - which turned out to be a tumour. The singer, known for 00s hits such as Ego and Just Can't Get Enough, was alone when the doctors called to share her results.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bridge added that she was cooking dinner for her children when the phone rang, and struggled to "hold it together".
She said: "Instantly I thought 'that's it'. That's my time, I'm going to be sick. I had to hold it together for the boys.
"That week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends or anything like that. I think I just kind of breezed through the week, I didn't really take anything in.
"It turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn't need treating - it's absolutely fine."
The news comes as King Charles III is diagnosed with cancer following treatment for his enlarged prostate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.