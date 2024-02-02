Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens pens his first book - exploring both anxiety and ADHD
He described the book as something "I wished there was more of".
One half of iconic hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks is giving an intimate insight into his anxiety and ADHD in his new book.
Jordan Stephens, 32, will make his non-fiction debut with Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which will also touch on his experience with concentration condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Stephens has been open in the past about his anxiety, as well as struggling with drink and drugs.
Rizzle Kicks had a number one song Heart Skips A Beat, also featuring Olly Murs, along with hits When I Was A Youngster, Mama Do The Hump and Down With The Trumpets.
Stephens said: "[This is the] hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I have. I’ve written what I wished there was more of. The dream is for the words to outlive me. Thank you to my agents and Canongate for getting on board with the way I wanted to write and encouraging it."
The book promises to dig “into the fear, tenderness and trauma he carried in his body and mind, and the confusing assumptions of what a young man should be” before discovering what it means to be a man. Rights were bought by Canongate editor-at-large Francis Bickmore from United Agents following a "heated auction", the publisher said.
Bickmore said: "Jordan writes with his heart on his sleeve and his sights set on the full unguarded truth. Written with electrifying style and unflinching candour, this is one man’s journey through the stereotypes of gender and the superpowers and super-perils of living with ADHD.
"This is a welcome addition to the canon of memoirs exploring how to stay sane in a maddening world. Fasten your seatbelts, Jordan pulls no punches."
Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs will be published in August.
