The Reset Room looks at anxiety and depression in the young

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National World’s award winning health and wellbeing podcast offers advice for dealing with depression and anxiety in young people and how we can help build their resilience.

We are continuing our new series of The Reset Room this week when I am joined by resident expert Kay Woodburn to talk about how we can best support young people who may be struggling with anxiety.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life coaches Kay Woodburn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kay talks me through how we can respond best to someone in this situation. Importantly, she says, ‘We need to understand the lens through which we are viewing these issues and then we need to ask ourselves some key questions to establish what's going on. The next part of the process is to approach the person in question sensitively and reassuringly.’

Kay provides invaluable advice in this podcast which she draws from her years as a life coach but also her experience of a mother too.

In this new series, topics we will cover include ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, ‘How to be a high performer’ and ‘how to apply an athlete’s mindset to everyday life’.

Our experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we’ll also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

Where to listen

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reset Room is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Where to watch

The Reset Room is now available to watch on TV. You can catch it at midday on Saturday, 30 September on Freeview Channel 276 Shots! Or catch up online any time.

Do you have a question you’d like The Reset Room experts to answer on a future episode?