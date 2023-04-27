NationalWorld’s The Reset Room podcast takes gold at Publisher Podcast Awards

A ceremony was held in London to recognise the podcasting successes of publishers and media organisations - and NationalWorld was among the winners.

The Reset Room podcast has picked up the award for Best Health and Wellbeing Podcast 2023 at the Publisher Podcasting Awards, an annual event that celebrates the best in UK podcasting.

The show is hosted and produced by myself, Kelly Crichton, and aims to give listeners access to the tools they need to be successful in their careers and lives. I'm joined on the show by resident experts Amana Walker and Kay Woodburn, who have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential.

Judges of the Publisher Podcast Awards marked the podcasts on a range of factors, including production quality, how well the show reflected the publisher’s brand, and strategies to grow the audience. They commented: "This podcast had great guests and covered some important topics. Judges were also impressed with the strong growth strategy, and relationship building tactics with the audience."

NationalWorld podcast producer Kelly Crichton and digital production editor James Trembath at the Publisher Podcast Awards (Image: Amy Cooke Photography)

When we launched The Reset Room we wanted to give our audience the opportunity to access really excellent advice that would help them succeed in their lives and careers. Fast forward 18 months and that’s exactly what we’re achieving and having a real-world positive impact on our listeners. Having the knowledge and insight provided by our coaches Amana and Kay has been absolutely central to this success. It’s wonderful to be recognised alongside such brilliant podcasts and large, long established publishers.

The second series of The Reset Room was released in late 2022 and also featured guest experts Stuart Sandeman and Alistair Appleton. Topics covered included overcoming anxiety, the importance of role models and avoiding burnout.

A new series of the popular podcast will launch this summer and continue to provide listeners with access to trusted advice and guidance from the best life coaches and counsellors.

Resident expert Amana Walker has 25 years of coaching experience and has seen it all when it comes to personal growth, challenges and helping people perform under the pressures we face in life.