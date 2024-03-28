Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zara McDermott launches new fashion brand ‘Rise’ with supermarket clothing line F&F at Tesco. The former Love Islander, 27, has been teasing fans earlier this week with a video of her new collection and sharing it was “coming soon”.

Zara announced on her Instagram that the new collection launches today (Thursday March 28) and is available to shop in store at Tesco. Taking to social media the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a video clip of items from Rise and wrote the caption: “I am SO SO EXCITED to announce that RISE is now live in 384 Tesco stores across the UK!!! I cannot wait for you guys to start shopping in @fandfclothing.”

Zara’s collection - that has already been dubbed a Skims dupe by fans - features loungewear, workout wear and dresses. It features recycled polyester, washed linen and modal-mix basics. It is available in UK sizes 6-22. Retail prices start from £12.50. In an interview with Drapers Zara said: “Rise is for everyone. Not just women my age, but all women, with inclusive sizing, cuts and shapes that suit everyone.”

This comes after Love Island All Stars winner Molly Smith was announced on Tuesday (March 26) as the new brand ambassador for Boohoo. This is a reported record breaking deal with the online fashion retailer. The new collection will be available to shop from April 3. The influencer also signed a recent six-figure deal with a supplement brand just a few weeks ago.

Zara McDermott rose to fame on season four of Love Island in 2018. She entered the villa as a bombshell on day 15 and was coupled with Adam Collard being dumped from the island on day 25. Since then Zara has gone on to star in Made in Chelsea alongside boyfriend and I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson. She has also presented several documentaries including Revenge Porn, Uncovering Rape Culture and Disordered Eating. She also came fifth place for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

