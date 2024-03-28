Former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele has joined Valentino, the Rome-based couture house and takes over from Pierpaolo Piccioli who has left the fashion brand after 25 years. In a statement, Alessandro Michele said that “It’s an incredible honour.” He also said that “I feel the immense joy and this huge responsibility to join a Maison de Couture that has the word ‘beauty’ carved on a collective story made of distinctive elegance, refinement, and extreme grace.”

Alessandro Michele, who was previously the former Creative Director of Gucci will be working alongside Jacopo Venturini, who is Valentino’s CEO. Vogue reported that they both “previously worked as colleagues at Gucci, where Michele spent seven years as creative director, and Venturini was vice president of merchandising and global markets.”

Jacopo Venturini has expressed his delight at working with Alessandro again and said that “I am certain that the reinterpretation of the Maison’s couture codes and the heritage created by Mr Valentino Garavani, combined with Alessandro’s extraordinary vision, will bring us moments of great emotion and will translate into irresistibly desirable objects.”

Over the years, in his tenure at Gucci, Alessandro Michele worked with such A-list celebrities as Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto, Billie Eilish and actress Lupita Nyong’o. The Gucci outfit that Harry Styles wore to the 2019 Met Gala was certainly memorable, it was known as 'free the nipple' as his bare chest was on display in the sheer ensemble.

In my opinion, one of Alessandro Michele's finest creations when he was at Gucci, was the dress Lupita Nyong wore to to the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. She stunned in a green gown with floral embellishments.

