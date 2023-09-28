After swimming in Hampstead Heath’s public swimming pool, Harry Styles has been spotted grabbing a coffee with Taylor Russell in North London

Towards the beginning of September 2023, Harry Styles sent his fans wild as he was spotted wearing green trunks as he took a dip in Hampstead Heath’s public swimming pool in North London. Harry Styles is a resident of Hampstead and owns more than one property in the area.

Harry Styles was recently spotted grabbing a coffee with Canadian actress Taylor Russell in Newington Green, in North London. Rumours of a romance between the pair were first ignited when Taylor attended Harry’s Love On Tour shows.

For their coffee date, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell opted for casual looks. Although they might have been keen on a low-key outing, Taylor’s bright orange jacket made sure she stood out from the crowd. Harry opted for a black jacket which he wore over a hooded top. Harry accessorised with a cap and both wore black sunglasses.

In August 2023, Harry Styles joined his friend James Corden at the opening night of The Effect, the play Taylor is starring in at the National Theatre. The Daily Mail reported that “The singer, 29, had secretly attended the press night of the actress’ new play The Effect at the National Theatre and the pair were seen looking very close as they celebrated at the post-show party. The duo certainly did nothing to deter dating rumours as pictures show the pair could barely keep their eyes off each other, with Bones and All-Star Taylor, 28, placing an affectionate hand on Harry’s shoulder.”

Is Harry Styles launching perfumes?

Yes, it seems there is absolutely nothing in the world that Harry Styles cannot turn his hand to, think selling out tours, owning multiple properties, dabbling in acting, and also let's not forget, he has his own beauty brand, Pleasing, which is about to launch perfumes.

Harry’s beauty brand Pleasing, which launched in 2021, features products such as nail polishes, with fabulous names such as ‘One Legged Flamingo’ ‘Hairy Mermaid’ and ‘Lion’s Underpants', hand creams and skincare sets. Next month, the brand is launching three new perfumes,

The Mirror reported in August this year that “Harry Styles has a new venture that’s not to be sniffed at - a range of perfumes that smell of ‘skin-on-skin’ and brief encounters.” The names of the perfumes are ‘Rivulets,’ ‘Closeness,’ and ‘Bright Hot.’

How much is Harry Styles worth?

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, published in May 2023, Harry Styles is worth £150 million and was worth £100 million in 2022. The Sunday Times reported that “Since last year’s Rich List, our music expert estimates that his wealth has soared by £50 million. Harry’s House was named album of the year at the Grammy Awards in February and Styles dominated the Brits later that month, winning all four awards for which he was nominated.”

What is Harry Styles' latest venture?

Last year, Harry Styles bought a £3.8million Grade 11 listed building in Maidstone in Kent and is reportedly set to transform it into a nursery. The Daily Mail reports that “Following buying the property, the three-time Grammy Award winner is expected to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for his new business.”