Zendaya wows in a vintage Mugler robot outfit at Dune Part 2 premiere (Getty)

Zendaya certainly raised a few eyebrows at the Dune Part 2 Premiere on Thursday evening. The actress wore a vintage Mugler outfit and a cyborg suit that was gaining C3PO vibes and even flashed her derriere. The actress wowed fans as she arrived at the world premiere in London for the long-awaited sequel. Zendaya stars in the sci-fi movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor Joy.

The new movie will be released in cinemas from March 1 and is the sequel to Dune Part 1 which was released in 2021. The second part was due to be released in November 2023 but had a four-month delay due to the SAG-AFTRA writers' and actors' strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euphoria actress, 27, slipped into a figure hugging black dress and Bulgari jewellery. Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland made the event a date night after being spotted hand in hand together. Tom matched his girlfriend by wearing an all-black outfit. The couple have been dating since 2021 after meeting on the set of the Spiderman: Homecoming movie in 2016.

Zendaya wows in black dress at Dune Part 2 premiere (Getty)

Zendaya recently sparked split rumours after she unfollowed everyone on Instagram including Tom (sob). However, after last night’s date night it seems all is well with the Hollywood power couple. Tom Holland announced that he will be starring in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet from May to August. Tickets have already completely sold out.

The actress also has another movie, Challengers, which stars Mike Faist and The Crown’s Josh O’Conner coming out in April 2024.