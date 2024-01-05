Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram including boyfriend Tom Holland

Euphoria actress Zendaya has started the new year by completely clearing out her Instagram follow list including her boyfriend Tom Holland

The new year is a good time to have a cleanse and a de-clutter; be that of your wardrobe of your social media followers or friends.

For most, the latter probably includes unfollowing those former school friends you haven't actually spoken to, let alone seen, for over a decade - but Hollywood actress Zendaya has taken it one step further by literally unfollowing everyone. Even her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland.

She hasn't explained the reason behind her digital detox (at least not publicly, we're sure she's spoken to Tom), but she followed it up with a post on New Year's Day (Monday January 1) showing the film poster for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming drama, “Challengers", in which she stars. In the caption, she wrote, “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year.”

Zendaya has been candid about her struggles with social media in the past, so some of her fans may not be shocked by her decision. After all, if you don't follow any accounts on Instagram then your feed will be empty - possibly barring the posts from Instagram itself.

In 2021, the Emmy-winning actress told People, “Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much.” She offered advice to her fans who felt the same as she did when she said "take the time that you need and don’t compare yourself to anyone else.”