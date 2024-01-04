Shaun Bailey was appearing on GB News when he said that Vorderman's Instagram posts destroyed the credibility of her political commentary

Tory peer and former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has been branded a "misogynist" by Carol Vorderman after he said that she could not be a credible political commentator while showing her "bum and boobs" on Instagram.

Bailey was appearing as a guest on GB News when he said that the former Countdown star could not be a "serious political commentator" while posting pictures of herself on the social media site. Vorderman has become vocal on social media about political issues, and recently left her BBC Wales radio show after new presenter guidelines around political impartiality were introduced.

The Tory peer said on the show: “Look, on one hand she’s got all that stuff, you know, she’s a serious political commentator, and then if you look at her Instagram it’s all pictures of her bums and her boobs,” he said during an appearance on the divisive TV channel. So what is it, here? She can’t be both.”

Vorderman shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), branding Bailey a "misogynist". She said: "So Shaun thinks that women who wear lycra in the gym shouldn't be allowed a political opinion.... or I assume a vote! Failed Mayoral candidate #SexistShaun was made a Lord last year. Yet another Tory honour for dishonour."

Vorderman also called him the "Jingle & Mingle Partygate apologist". Bailey found himself in hot water when he was pictured and videoed attending a festive 'Jingle and Mingle' party in December 2020, when Covid lockdown prevented large gatherings.

It comes after GB News was criticised for airing sexist comments made by former regular guest Laurence Fox about female journalist Ava Evans. During the controversial appearance on the Dan Wootton-led programme, Fox described her as a "little woman" before asking the presenter 'who would shag that?'.

Vorderman made the comparison between Bailey's comments and Fox's controversial words on the same network, saying: "After Lawrence Fox made disgusting comments about Ava Evans on GB News and was effectively suspended.... Now we have #SexistShaun Tory Lord Shaun Bailey making more misogynistic remarks on guess where....yes GB NEWS....where else."