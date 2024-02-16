Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But aside from the celebrities who took to the red carpet, including Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve, the rest of the talk around the screening was focused on the first impressions critics and audiences had towards the film - the sequel to the highly-regarded remake that came out in 2021.

Would the follow-up be another highly regarded success for audiences who’ve managed to get a chance to watch the film before its release in UK cinemas next month? Or will it be another case of a franchise suffering from “fatigue,” despite the film being wholly different to other franchises that are suffering from that fate?

Well… it’s been pretty unanimous so far how people feel about the film after its screening.

What has the early reaction been for “Dune: Part Two”?

Aside from some consternation regarding the running time - which you’d think we’d be used to after “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” - the early reactions to “Dune: Part Two” have been overwhelmingly positive.

Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend was unabashed in his thoughts about the sequel, taking to social media to write: “Dune: Part Two is masterful filmmaking on an epic scale. Denis Villeneuve marries gripping character development to vast, sweeping cinematic visuals.” Any concerns that the sequel would not match the quality of the first film were also alleviated by io9.com’s Germain Lussier, stating: “Denis Villeneuve sticks the landing with Dune: Part Two, a fascinating, terrifying character study told on a gloriously grand sci-fi scale.”

The chemistry between Chalamet and Zendaya has also been acclaimed, with Geeks of Colour writing “Timothée and Zendaya’s chemistry was unmatched, and the sprinkles of humour landed.”

But the entire cast so far has been lauded for their efforts, with Austin Butler in particular singled out for his performance in the sequel: “Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating, and seductively evil,” wrote Courtney Walsh for Fresh Fiction. “Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen, rising to commanding power [and] Florence Pugh turns in career-best work.”

When is “Dune: Part Two” released in UK cinemas?