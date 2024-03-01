Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No pesky FA Cup fixtures take place this weekend to interrupt your regular television viewing, “Call The Midwife” fans. But this weekend there is still plenty of sport on offer, in the form of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow dominating proceedings on BBC Two over Saturday and Sunday.

If that, however, is the kind of programming to leave you out of breath (or feeling bad you’re on the couch), BBC Two will also be screening a special repeat episode of “The Hairy Bikers Go West” in memory of the late Dave Myers, while ITV is all over BRIT Awards 2024 coverage, with the ceremony screening on ITV One and ITVX, with red carpet arrivals occupying your time on ITV Two (and ITVX) shortly before the star-studded event.

The first of an intriguing two-part Channel 4 drama begins on Sunday evening, exploiting the death of a young lawyer who “fell” from the top of Arthur’s Peak in Scotland, and what weekend would be complete without the trifecta of gripping dramas - ITV’s “Trigger Point,” BBC Ones “Death in Paradise” and, thankfully, the return of “Call The Midwife.”

What are NationalWorld’s television highlights this weekend?

Saturday March 2 2024

Dave Myers and Si King in their latest BBC cooking travelogue, The Hairy Bikers Go West (Picture: BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire)

The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC Two, 1:15pm)

A special repeat episode of “The Hairy Bikers Goes West,” after the sad death of Dave Myers earlier this week. This episode sees the pair explore Merseyside and the Wirral, a place that holds a lot of childhood memories for both Dave and Si. It’s also an area of the world-renowned for its unbeatable musical heritage and cultural identity.

The Third Man (BBC Two, 2:15pm)

A chance to watch one of cinema's most revered works by one of cinema's most revered names. Orson Welles stars in this classic film noir about an American writer who visits postwar Vienna to see an old friend but is told that the latter is dead. Incredulous at the suggestion his friend was a criminal, the writer attempts to clear the dead man's name but soon finds events taking a strange turn.

The Brit Awards: Live from the Red Carpet (ITV Two/ITVX, 7:30pm)

Our friend over at NationalWorld’s music section, Will Millar, has done an incredible job covering this year’s upcoming BRIT Awards, and as the event finally arrives this weekend, so does the discussion not about who won what, but who wore what on the red carpet before the event takes place?

The BRIT Awards 2024 (ITV One/ITVX, 8:30pm)

The biggest night of the year for the music industry, the 2024 BRIT Awards finally arrives, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp. Who will be victorious this year, as fans and TV viewers alike will be treated to performances by Dua Lipa, Raye and Kylie Minogue to name a few.

When Awards Shows Go Horribly Wrong (Channel 5, 10:55pm)

The BRIT Awards have been home to some classic moments when award ceremonies go off the rails - be it the first television event or when Jarvis Cocker mooned Michael Jackson. Channel 5’s timely addition to their Saturday schedule sees Julian Clary present some of the worst moments in the world of live award ceremonies.

Sunday March 3 2024

A Perfect Planet (BBC One, 4:35pm)

A repeat screening of the acclaimed nature series voiced by the incomparable Sir David Attenborough. Episode one looks at how without volcanoes, there would be no life on Earth. Although destructive, magma from the planet’s molten core builds land, and mineral-rich ash from eruptions fertilises the surface.

World Indoor Athletics Championships (BBC Two, 6:30pm)

The World Indoor Championships finish with a flourish as ten more gold medals are awarded in the final session of elite athletics action in Glasgow. Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis kicks off the evening’s proceedings, returning to defend his title at the venue where he set his second world record in 2020. The weekend’s action comes to an explosive conclusion, with the men’s and women’s 800m and 1500m events taking centre stage.

Call The Midwife (BBC One, 8pm)

It’s ok, fans of “Call The Midwife” - there is no football to spoil your Sunday evening back-to-back viewing of “Call The Midwife” and then “Death In Paradise” an hour later. In this week’s episode, Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica ruffles feathers. Meanwhile, Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4, 9pm)

The death of a pregnant young lawyer from Leeds who plunged to her death from the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh examined on Sunday evening in the first part of Channel 4's "The Push: Murder on the Cliff" (Credit: Channel 4)

Part one of a two-part series based around the death of a young lawyer in 2021, who fell from the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. Her husband was soon arrested for murder. As his trial begins, dark secrets emerge - did the Leeds native fall, or was she instead pushed?

Trigger Point (ITV One/ITVX, 9pm)