Despite not winning a BAFTA at this year’s ceremony, British actress Vivian Oparah’s stock continues to rise within the television and film industry, with her latest project a slick comedy-thriller in the realms of, according to one reviewer, “Queer as Folk meets Skins.”

“Dead Hot,” out on Prime Video this weekend, tells the tale of Elliot and Jess as they try to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual who was a lover to one, and the brother to another. Oparah takes on the role of Jess, while “Extraordinary” actor Bilal Hasna takes on the role of Elliot - with some pretty interesting cast members also involved in the series.

The six-episode Prime Video series was created by has been created by “The Stranger” and “Stay Close” writer Charlotte Coben, daughter of Harlan Coben, who executive producer for the series Nicola Shindler described in a statement as “a clever writer and the scripts she has delivered for ”Dead Hot” is outstanding; she's a natural talent”

“Dead Hot is a unique story with heartbreak, humour, and absurdity, with two magnificent rising stars leading a brilliant cast. There are plenty of surprises along the way, and we're delighted to be bringing this to life.”

What is “Dead Hot” about?

“​​Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter - the first and only love of Elliot and Jess' twin brother. It's been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.”

“When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot's romantically cursed - or being targeted."

Who stars in “Dead Hot”?

Alongside Vivian Oparah, the following performers have been listed on IMDB appearing in “Dead Hot,” including a welcome return to our screens of Peter Serafinowicz.

Vivian Oparah - Jess

Bilal Hasna - Elliot

Peter Serafinowicz - Danny

Penelope Wilton - Francine

Brandon Fellows - Charlie

Olisa Odele - Peter

Andy M Milligan - Priest

Nathan Hall - Jimmy's Friend

Craig Shorrock - Karaoke Singer

Marcus Hodson - Will

Rachael Elizabeth - Janelle

Rachael Evelyn - Honeysuckle

Erin Austen - Piana

James Ledsham - Rigby

Luke Anthony Jr. - DB

Andro Cowperthwaite - Raphael

Charlie Griffiths - DC Jemma Ridgewell

Kerry Hughes - Hannah

When is “Dead Hot” released on Prime Video?

“Dead Hot” will be released on Prime Video in the United Kingdom on March 1 2024 (subscription required)

