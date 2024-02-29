Onyeka Nweze (left) became the sixth contestant to be fired from series 18 of BBC's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC.

The sixth Apprentice 2024 candidate has been fired by Lord Sugar after the teams were asked to launch a new Formula E Team.

Viewers watched as the candidates, who are all hoping to win Lord Alan Sugar's £250,000 investment into their business idea, went about the task which included pitching for sponsorship. Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship specifically for electric cars. The race cars used in Formula E look similar to F1 vehicles, but are all electric, making the sport much more environmentally friendly.

Multi-million-pound negotiations were put in jeopardy, however, when disastrous car designs were unveiled and questionable branding were revealed. As always, Lord Sugar's aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell followed the teams, called Team Nexus and Team Supreme, as they went about the task - and then advised Lord Sugar on who he should fire.

According to Gambling.com, management consultant Steve Darken was the favourite to be fired this week, despite the fact that he was on the winning team for the last two tasks. He has been given odds of 2/1 (33.3%). Next favourite was chartered secretary Onyeka Nweze, who was in the final boardroom for the last two weeks, with odds of 3/1 (25%). Jewellery company owner Noor Bouziane was third favourite to be axed on odds of 4/1 (20%).

But, just who was at the end of Lord Sugar's firing finger on tonight's episode (February 29). Keep reading to find out. Warning, this episode contains spoilers.

Who was fired on The Apprentice tonight?

Onyeka Nweze became the sixth candidate on The Apprentice series 18 to be fired. On entering the process, Nweze, said: "My business is going to be making 10 million within the first 5 years."

The Londoner, who is a Chartered Company Secretary, also said: "If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me. He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."

Lord Sugar said in the boardroom “Onyeka, the lack of not explaining the ethos is also a very, very serious thing. You are culpable in as much as the failure is concerned. Onyeka, you’re clearly a charming and highly intelligent lady, and I appreciate that you’ve done your best throughout the course of this process, but on this occasion it simply wasn’t enough. So, it is with regret that Onyeka you’re fired.”

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice 2024?

Six contestants have now left The Apprentice, with Oliver Medforth, Paul Bowen, Asif Munaf, Amina Khan, Jack Davies all eliminated from the show during previous weeks. 12 candidates remain in the battle to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner. At least one candidate will be eliminated each week until the grand final on April 18.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?