Married at First Sight Australia is officially returning to UK screens, with season 11 set to debut tonight (February 26). The news comes just as the UK season comes to an end, with an explosive finale expected to drop just after the first episode of the new Australian series.

Our relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken will once again be matching a new line-up of hopeful singletons who will first meet their future spouse at the end of the altar. Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia season 11.

Married At First Sight Australia is returning to the UK for season 11. The new series will once again see relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken match a new line-up of unlucky-in-love couples who will get wed before they've ever even met.

Speaking about what to expect of the latest season from down under, E4 said: "The new series is set to shake up everything viewers thought they knew about the show; with more twists, turns, rivalries, and unexpected betrayals that will rock the entire experiment."

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 cast

There are 25 cast members this season, with the brides and grooms preparing to meet their new spouses on their wedding day. Here is the complete cast line-up for Married at First Sight Australia:

Brides

Andrea, 51, Queensland, Photographer

Cassandra, 29, Queensland, Administration Officer

Eden, 28, Queensland, Recruitment Manager

Ellie, 32, Queensland, Registered Nurse

Lauren, 32, Western Australia, PR and Marketing Consultant

Lucinda, 43, New South Wales, MC and Wedding Celebrant

Natalie, 32, Victoria, Physiotherapist

Sarae, 29, New South Wales, Nutritionist

Tori, 27, Victoria, Business Development Manager

Madeleine, 30, Victoria, Psychic Medium

Jade, 26, Queensland, Executive Assistant

Ash, 33, Victoria, Sales Manager

Grooms

Richard, 62, New South Wales, Motivational Speaker

Tristan, 30, New South Wales, Event Manager

Jayden, 26, Queensland, Professional Kickboxer

Ben, 39, New South Wales, Tour Guide

Jonathan, 39, New South Wales, Health Business Owner

Timothy, 51, Victoria, Business Owner

Collins, 28, New South Wales, Executive Assistant

Tim, 31, Queensland, Online Business Owner

Jack, 34, Queensland, Personal Trainer

Michael, 34, Victoria, Salesperson

Simon, 39, South Australia, Marketing Manager

Stephen, 26, Western Australia, Hairdresser

Ridge, 27, New South Wales, Psychiatric Nurse

Where can I watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 will be kicking off on E4 tonight (February 26) at 7.30pm. Episodes will continue at the same time every Monday to Thursday.

