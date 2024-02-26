Married at First Sight Australia: Meet the cast and where can you watch MAFS Australia in the UK?
Married at First Sight Australia is officially returning to UK screens, with season 11 set to debut tonight (February 26). The news comes just as the UK season comes to an end, with an explosive finale expected to drop just after the first episode of the new Australian series.
Our relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken will once again be matching a new line-up of hopeful singletons who will first meet their future spouse at the end of the altar. Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia season 11.
What is Married at First Sight Australia about?
Married At First Sight Australia is returning to the UK for season 11. The new series will once again see relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken match a new line-up of unlucky-in-love couples who will get wed before they've ever even met.
Speaking about what to expect of the latest season from down under, E4 said: "The new series is set to shake up everything viewers thought they knew about the show; with more twists, turns, rivalries, and unexpected betrayals that will rock the entire experiment."
Married at First Sight Australia season 11 cast
There are 25 cast members this season, with the brides and grooms preparing to meet their new spouses on their wedding day. Here is the complete cast line-up for Married at First Sight Australia:
Brides
- Andrea, 51, Queensland, Photographer
- Cassandra, 29, Queensland, Administration Officer
- Eden, 28, Queensland, Recruitment Manager
- Ellie, 32, Queensland, Registered Nurse
- Lauren, 32, Western Australia, PR and Marketing Consultant
- Lucinda, 43, New South Wales, MC and Wedding Celebrant
- Natalie, 32, Victoria, Physiotherapist
- Sarae, 29, New South Wales, Nutritionist
- Tori, 27, Victoria, Business Development Manager
- Madeleine, 30, Victoria, Psychic Medium
- Jade, 26, Queensland, Executive Assistant
- Ash, 33, Victoria, Sales Manager
Grooms
- Richard, 62, New South Wales, Motivational Speaker
- Tristan, 30, New South Wales, Event Manager
- Jayden, 26, Queensland, Professional Kickboxer
- Ben, 39, New South Wales, Tour Guide
- Jonathan, 39, New South Wales, Health Business Owner
- Timothy, 51, Victoria, Business Owner
- Collins, 28, New South Wales, Executive Assistant
- Tim, 31, Queensland, Online Business Owner
- Jack, 34, Queensland, Personal Trainer
- Michael, 34, Victoria, Salesperson
- Simon, 39, South Australia, Marketing Manager
- Stephen, 26, Western Australia, Hairdresser
- Ridge, 27, New South Wales, Psychiatric Nurse
Where can I watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK?
Married At First Sight Australia season 11 will be kicking off on E4 tonight (February 26) at 7.30pm. Episodes will continue at the same time every Monday to Thursday.
When is the Married at First Sight UK reunion?
The Married at First Sight UK reunion will also be airing tonight (February 26), on E4, with the drama starting straight after MAFS Australia at 9:30pm.
